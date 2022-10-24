Report: Anthony Kim Had LIV Golf Conversations With PGA Tour
Court documents reveal the 37-year-old, who hasn't played since 2012, held discussions with the PGA Tour over LIV Golf
It has emerged that Anthony Kim discussed LIV Golf with PGA Tour officials, according to court documents in the ongoing lawsuit between the Tour and the Saudi-backed organisation.
The three-time PGA Tour winner has not played in over a decade following surgery on an Achilles tendon injury in his left leg. However, per Sports Illustrated (opens in new tab), the documents reveal that Kim was one of 179 entities who discussed alternative leagues, including LIV Golf, with the PGA Tour between 1 September 2019 and the present time.
Video: What Is LIV Golf?
LIV Golf argues that there were significantly more entities, including sponsors, broadcasters and players, than the PGA Tour has disclosed as LIV seeks an answer to a question it posed the Tour via Interrogatory No.1 in a discovery hearing on 17 October. Two days later, Judge Susan van Keulen ruled that the PGA Tour must reveal the full list of players, former players, sponsors and broadcasters it had held discussions with.
The interrogatory submitted by LIV Golf is used to help it develop a strategy further along in the court proceedings. LIV Golf thinks it has reliable evidence of the PGA Tour asking entities, including players, to speak out against it. For example, it says the PGA Tour asked Jason Day to explain to Lexus that it should not work with either LIV Golf or its players. However, the PGA Tour argues it did not disclose such examples because it says the players, as independent contractors, are not authorised to speak on behalf of the Tour. The PGA Tour argues that because of this, any member speaking against LIV Golf does so in their personal capacity.
Nevertheless, the fact Kim is mentioned among the entities (which includes 71 players) is surprising given his last appearance on the PGA Tour was in May 2012. Kim also played a pivotal role in the USA's 2008 Ryder Cup win, where he beat Sergio Garcia 5&4 in the singles. However, despite possessing huge talent, there have been reports that he has yet to make a comeback because he accepted an eight-figure insurance payout should he suffer a career-ending injury. Then, in April, it was rumoured that the former World No.6 may have been set to join LIV Golf - speculation that didn't come to pass.
A ruling is due in San Jose from Judge van Keulen at 1.30 PT on Monday, which could shed more light on the discussions between the PGA Tour, Kim and the other entities.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.