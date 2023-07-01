Professional Golfer Makes Cut Despite Carding A 10

We've all had those rounds where consistency goes out the window. One minute you're making birdies, the next you're firing double and triple bogeys. It's a bizarre game and, on the PGA Tour Canada circuit, Austen Christiansen found out just that, as the American made a quintuple bogey 10 on the par 5 sixth hole.

Usually, in the pro leagues, if a player were to make a 10, they would think they are instantly out of contention, or at least the cut, however, in the case of Christiansen, he battled back admirably, as he managed five birdies on the back nine to make the weekend on the number!

Austen Christiansen's round two scorecard (Image credit: PGA TOUR )

Playing the second round of the ATB Classic, Christiansen had already endured an enthralling first round at Northern Bear Golf Club, with the 26-year-old carding an eagle, four birdies, seven pars, two bogeys and two double bogeys as he produced a two-under 70.

On Friday, Christiansen would make yet another round of 70, but this time in a very different way as seven birdies, 10 pars and a quintuple bogey 10 led to an identical score of that on Thursday.

Following the round, Christiansen looked visibly drained as the video below shows, with the American seen hugging his partner whilst exhaling heavily. The important thing for Christiansen is that he made it into the weekend.

Made cuts hit different when there’s a 10 on the scorecard. pic.twitter.com/wkRGfnF4BVJuly 1, 2023 See more

It's the second time, in a week, that we have seen a player card a 10 and still break par. At the Open de Bretagne on the Challenge Tour, Manuel Elvira carded a first round of three-under (67) with a 10 on the card, which came on the par 4 14th.

Despite the 10, he made nine birdies to make up for it, with the Spaniard finishing in a tie for second place behind Stuart Manley. Elvira's four rounds of 67, 69, 66 and 71 put him at seven-under for the tournament.