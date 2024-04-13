Pro Cleared Out Locker Thinking He Missed Masters Cut... Only To Make It On The Number!

Luke List revealed that, following back-to-back 75s, he was ready to head home before the cutline moved to six-over-par

Luke List hits a shot from the middle of the fairway surrounded by patrons
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

The second round of the Masters was chaotic to say the least, with the scoring average of 75.08 the highest field scoring average in round two of The Masters since 2007. 

Double and triple bogeys were being made everywhere at Augusta National on Friday and, following two three-over-par rounds of 75, it seemed that Luke List was destined to miss the cut... However, after "packing up his whole locker", the American's six-over-par tournament total turned out to be enough to make the weekend on the number!

"I was planning on missing the cut. Obviously the conditions were tough. I thought it was going to stay at five", explained List, who is making his third Masters appearance. "For that to happen, it was a bonus. It happens in golf with those conditions, so I was very fortunate."

Once back home, List stated: "I was at home and I had a bunch of friends and family. Your kids don't care what you shoot, so they were acting normal. It's tough. It really was. I feel like I played really well yesterday. I feel like I was really patient with the way I hung in yesterday and just didn't get anything out of it. 

"To miss like that, I felt it was stinging a little bit. Then to the full mix of emotions to be able to turn around and be able to play today was very special. I've been around a long time, so I've been watching the cut too many times to count, unfortunately. You kind of go pessimistic a little bit and you're optimistic, and it's just a big seesaw. Internally, you're rooting for people to make some mistakes, but fortunately, like the golf course did that for me. I was very happy. All the six-overs were very happy it turned out in our favor."

Luke List sets up to the golf ball with a wedge in hand

List made the cut at the Masters for a second time in his career

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With high-profile names at the top of the leaderboard, a number of big names missed the six-over-par cutline, with Major winners and former champions not making it into the weekend.

Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Sergio Garcia were amongst the former champions sent packing, whilst Justin Thomas endured a horror finish to miss out. Along with Thomas, current Major winners Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman would also not make it into Saturday or Sunday.

