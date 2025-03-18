Porsche Singapore Classic Prize Money Payout 2025
The DP World Tour returns after a week away for the start of its Asian Swing and there is another strong prize money purse on the line in Singapore
Following a one-week break after the Joburg Open, the DP World Tour season resumes with the Porsche Singapore Classic at Laguna National Golf Resort Club.
The DP World Tour's Asian Swing begins this week and takes in three further events on the continent before a champion is crowned after the Hainan Classic and a $200,000 bonus can be awarded to the leading point scorer in the four-tournament stretch.
Before that point, though, there is the small matter of a $2.5 million prize money purse on offer in Singapore - an identical sum to last year's tournament in which Porsche signed up as headline sponsors for the first time.
Whoever comes out on top at Laguna's Classic Course in 2025 will collect a little over $400,000 for their week's work - something Sweden's Jesper Svensson managed in 2024 following his playoff victory over Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat.
The Thai legend could console himself with a check for more than a quarter-of-a-million, though, after ultimately finishing second. There are six-figure rewards on offer for anyone who finishes inside the to-five as well, with solo fifth on for $105,000.
Away from the money, a total of 3,500 Race to Dubai ranking points are also available along with 1,000 Ryder Cup ranking points for the eligible European players.
Below is the prize money payout for the 2025 Porsche Singapore Classic.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
PORSCHE SINGAPORE CLASSIC PRIZE MONEY PAYOUT
Position
Prize Money
1st
$425,000
2nd
$275,000
3rd
$157,500
4th
$125,000
5th
$105,000
6th
$87,500
7th
$75,000
8th
$62,500
9th
$56,000
10th
$50,000
11th
$46,000
12th
$43,000
13th
$40,250
14th
$38,250
15th
$36,750
16th
$35,250
17th
$33,750
18th
$32,250
19th
$31,000
20th
$30,000
21st
$39,000
22nd
$28,250
23rd
$27,500
24th
$26,750
25th
$26,000
26th
$25,250
27th
$24,500
28th
$23,750
29th
$23,000
30th
$22,250
31st
$21,500
32nd
$20,750
33rd
$20,000
34th
$19,250
35th
$18,500
36th
$17,750
37th
$17,250
38th
$16,750
39th
$16,250
40th
$15,750
41st
$15,250
42nd
$14,750
43rd
$14,250
44th
$13,750
45th
$13,250
46th
$12,750
47th
$12,250
48th
$11,750
49th
$11,250
50th
$10,760
51st
$10,250
52nd
$9,750
53rd
$9,250
54th
$8,750
55th
$8,500
56th
$8,250
57th
$8,000
58th
$7,750
59th
$7,500
60th
$7,250
61st
$7,000
62nd
$6,750
63rd
$6,500
64th
$6,250
65th
$6,000
66th
$5,750
67th
$5,500
68th
$5,250
69th
$5,000
70th
$4,750
Who Are The Star Names In The Porsche Singapore Classic?
Following in the footsteps of his European Ryder Cup teammate, Shane Lowry last season, Robert MacIntyre is one of the biggest names in the 2025 Porsche Singapore Classic field.
The Scot is coming off a ninth-place result at The Players and an 11th-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational beforehand, so providing he is not too jet-lagged after flying from the other side of the world, MacIntyre is likely to have a say in who wins this tournament.
Speaking of potential winners, two names from the LIV Golf League may well be involved at the sharp end of the leaderboard, too. Paul Casey competed here last season and ended sixth while Tom McKibbin missed the cut in 2024 after finishing T12th the year before.
Both LIV men have recently competed at LIV Golf Singapore - held at Sentosa Golf Club - and will be hoping they've acclimated suitably to do well at Laguna.
As well as 2016 PGA Championship winner, Jimmy Walker, there are several champions from the DP World Tour this season involved as well as a handful of names like Marcel Siem and Jordan Smith who are regularly competing at the right end of tournaments.
Andy Sullivan, Nicolas Colsaerts and Bernd Wiesberger make up a trio of pros in the field who have represented Team Europe at the Ryder Cup as well.
What Is The Payout For The Porsche Singapore Classic?
The event features a purse of $2.5 million, the same amount as the 2024 edition and many of the previous DP World Tour events so far this season. The winner will receive $425,000, while the runner-up is in line for a $275,000 payout.
Who Won The Porsche Singapore Classic In 2024?
At the 2024 event, Sweden's Jesper Svensson defeated Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat in a playoff after their pair ended Sunday on 17-under. Svensson carded a joint-course record 63 on his way to lifting a maiden DP World Tour title, ultimately winning on the third extra hole.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
International Series Macau Prize Money Payout 2025
The second International Series event takes place at Macau Golf and Country Club, and there's more than just a $2 million tournament purse up for grabs
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Quiz! How Well Do You Know Old Tom Morris, The 'Father Of Golf'?
He was one of the most influential men in defining golf as we now play it, but how well do you know his career?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Valspar Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
The Valspar Championship is the final event of the Florida Swing, with an $8.7 million purse up for grabs at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Much Money Did Rory McIlroy Win At The Players Championship?
Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun returned on Monday for a three-hole aggregate playoff and, after shooting one-over-par, McIlroy claimed the $4.5 million first prize
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Calum Hill Overturns Eight-Shot Deficit To Win Joburg Open In Playoff After Rollercoaster Final Day
Hill triumphed in a three-man playoff against Jacques Kruyswijk and Shaun Norris after carding a final-round 62 to lift his second DP World Tour title
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
DP World Tour Star Josh Berry Documents Rollercoaster Rookie Season In New Series
Josh Berry had a hugely eventful debut season on the DP World Tour, which has been captured by TravisMathew in a new docu-series
By Paul Higham Published
-
Laurie Canter Set To Become First Former LIV Golfer To Make PGA Tour Start
The English pro - who spent a couple of seasons with the PIF-backed circuit - climbed into world's top-50 after another good result on the DP World Tour
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Blue Bay LPGA Prize Money Payout 2025
The LPGA Tour heads to China, where Bailey Tardy defends her title as players compete for the largest purse of the season so far
By Mike Hall Published
-
Puerto Rico Open Prize Money Payout 2025
Brice Garnett defends his title in the PGA Tour alternate event, which is being held at Grand Reserve Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Much Calum Hill Won At The Joburg Open
Calum Hill emerged the winner of three-man playoff in the DP World Tour's Joburg Open - here's how much he won
By Mike Hall Last updated