Porsche Singapore Classic Prize Money Payout 2025

Following a one-week break after the Joburg Open, the DP World Tour season resumes with the Porsche Singapore Classic at Laguna National Golf Resort Club.

The DP World Tour's Asian Swing begins this week and takes in three further events on the continent before a champion is crowned after the Hainan Classic and a $200,000 bonus can be awarded to the leading point scorer in the four-tournament stretch.

Before that point, though, there is the small matter of a $2.5 million prize money purse on offer in Singapore - an identical sum to last year's tournament in which Porsche signed up as headline sponsors for the first time.

Whoever comes out on top at Laguna's Classic Course in 2025 will collect a little over $400,000 for their week's work - something Sweden's Jesper Svensson managed in 2024 following his playoff victory over Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

The Thai legend could console himself with a check for more than a quarter-of-a-million, though, after ultimately finishing second. There are six-figure rewards on offer for anyone who finishes inside the to-five as well, with solo fifth on for $105,000.

Jesper Svensson holds up the 2024 Porsche Singapore Classic trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Away from the money, a total of 3,500 Race to Dubai ranking points are also available along with 1,000 Ryder Cup ranking points for the eligible European players.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2025 Porsche Singapore Classic.

PORSCHE SINGAPORE CLASSIC PRIZE MONEY PAYOUT

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $425,000 2nd $275,000 3rd $157,500 4th $125,000 5th $105,000 6th $87,500 7th $75,000 8th $62,500 9th $56,000 10th $50,000 11th $46,000 12th $43,000 13th $40,250 14th $38,250 15th $36,750 16th $35,250 17th $33,750 18th $32,250 19th $31,000 20th $30,000 21st $39,000 22nd $28,250 23rd $27,500 24th $26,750 25th $26,000 26th $25,250 27th $24,500 28th $23,750 29th $23,000 30th $22,250 31st $21,500 32nd $20,750 33rd $20,000 34th $19,250 35th $18,500 36th $17,750 37th $17,250 38th $16,750 39th $16,250 40th $15,750 41st $15,250 42nd $14,750 43rd $14,250 44th $13,750 45th $13,250 46th $12,750 47th $12,250 48th $11,750 49th $11,250 50th $10,760 51st $10,250 52nd $9,750 53rd $9,250 54th $8,750 55th $8,500 56th $8,250 57th $8,000 58th $7,750 59th $7,500 60th $7,250 61st $7,000 62nd $6,750 63rd $6,500 64th $6,250 65th $6,000 66th $5,750 67th $5,500 68th $5,250 69th $5,000 70th $4,750

Who Are The Star Names In The Porsche Singapore Classic?

Robert MacIntyre is among the standout names at the 2025 Porsche Singapore Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following in the footsteps of his European Ryder Cup teammate, Shane Lowry last season, Robert MacIntyre is one of the biggest names in the 2025 Porsche Singapore Classic field.

The Scot is coming off a ninth-place result at The Players and an 11th-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational beforehand, so providing he is not too jet-lagged after flying from the other side of the world, MacIntyre is likely to have a say in who wins this tournament.

Speaking of potential winners, two names from the LIV Golf League may well be involved at the sharp end of the leaderboard, too. Paul Casey competed here last season and ended sixth while Tom McKibbin missed the cut in 2024 after finishing T12th the year before.

Tom McKibbin (Image credit: Getty Images)

Both LIV men have recently competed at LIV Golf Singapore - held at Sentosa Golf Club - and will be hoping they've acclimated suitably to do well at Laguna.

As well as 2016 PGA Championship winner, Jimmy Walker, there are several champions from the DP World Tour this season involved as well as a handful of names like Marcel Siem and Jordan Smith who are regularly competing at the right end of tournaments.

Andy Sullivan, Nicolas Colsaerts and Bernd Wiesberger make up a trio of pros in the field who have represented Team Europe at the Ryder Cup as well.

