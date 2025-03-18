Porsche Singapore Classic Prize Money Payout 2025

The DP World Tour returns after a week away for the start of its Asian Swing and there is another strong prize money purse on the line in Singapore

Jesper Svensson and Xolandi Shandu with the Porsche Singapore Classic trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield's avatar
By
published

Following a one-week break after the Joburg Open, the DP World Tour season resumes with the Porsche Singapore Classic at Laguna National Golf Resort Club.

The DP World Tour's Asian Swing begins this week and takes in three further events on the continent before a champion is crowned after the Hainan Classic and a $200,000 bonus can be awarded to the leading point scorer in the four-tournament stretch.

Before that point, though, there is the small matter of a $2.5 million prize money purse on offer in Singapore - an identical sum to last year's tournament in which Porsche signed up as headline sponsors for the first time.

Whoever comes out on top at Laguna's Classic Course in 2025 will collect a little over $400,000 for their week's work - something Sweden's Jesper Svensson managed in 2024 following his playoff victory over Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

The Thai legend could console himself with a check for more than a quarter-of-a-million, though, after ultimately finishing second. There are six-figure rewards on offer for anyone who finishes inside the to-five as well, with solo fifth on for $105,000.

Jesper Svensson holds up the 2024 Porsche Singapore Classic trophy

Jesper Svensson holds up the 2024 Porsche Singapore Classic trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Away from the money, a total of 3,500 Race to Dubai ranking points are also available along with 1,000 Ryder Cup ranking points for the eligible European players.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2025 Porsche Singapore Classic.

PORSCHE SINGAPORE CLASSIC PRIZE MONEY PAYOUT

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$425,000

2nd

$275,000

3rd

$157,500

4th

$125,000

5th

$105,000

6th

$87,500

7th

$75,000

8th

$62,500

9th

$56,000

10th

$50,000

11th

$46,000

12th

$43,000

13th

$40,250

14th

$38,250

15th

$36,750

16th

$35,250

17th

$33,750

18th

$32,250

19th

$31,000

20th

$30,000

21st

$39,000

22nd

$28,250

23rd

$27,500

24th

$26,750

25th

$26,000

26th

$25,250

27th

$24,500

28th

$23,750

29th

$23,000

30th

$22,250

31st

$21,500

32nd

$20,750

33rd

$20,000

34th

$19,250

35th

$18,500

36th

$17,750

37th

$17,250

38th

$16,750

39th

$16,250

40th

$15,750

41st

$15,250

42nd

$14,750

43rd

$14,250

44th

$13,750

45th

$13,250

46th

$12,750

47th

$12,250

48th

$11,750

49th

$11,250

50th

$10,760

51st

$10,250

52nd

$9,750

53rd

$9,250

54th

$8,750

55th

$8,500

56th

$8,250

57th

$8,000

58th

$7,750

59th

$7,500

60th

$7,250

61st

$7,000

62nd

$6,750

63rd

$6,500

64th

$6,250

65th

$6,000

66th

$5,750

67th

$5,500

68th

$5,250

69th

$5,000

70th

$4,750

Who Are The Star Names In The Porsche Singapore Classic?

Robert MacIntyre takes a shot at the BMW Championship

Robert MacIntyre is among the standout names at the 2025 Porsche Singapore Classic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following in the footsteps of his European Ryder Cup teammate, Shane Lowry last season, Robert MacIntyre is one of the biggest names in the 2025 Porsche Singapore Classic field.

The Scot is coming off a ninth-place result at The Players and an 11th-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational beforehand, so providing he is not too jet-lagged after flying from the other side of the world, MacIntyre is likely to have a say in who wins this tournament.

Speaking of potential winners, two names from the LIV Golf League may well be involved at the sharp end of the leaderboard, too. Paul Casey competed here last season and ended sixth while Tom McKibbin missed the cut in 2024 after finishing T12th the year before.

Tom McKibbin takes a shot at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship

Tom McKibbin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Both LIV men have recently competed at LIV Golf Singapore - held at Sentosa Golf Club - and will be hoping they've acclimated suitably to do well at Laguna.

As well as 2016 PGA Championship winner, Jimmy Walker, there are several champions from the DP World Tour this season involved as well as a handful of names like Marcel Siem and Jordan Smith who are regularly competing at the right end of tournaments.

Andy Sullivan, Nicolas Colsaerts and Bernd Wiesberger make up a trio of pros in the field who have represented Team Europe at the Ryder Cup as well.

What Is The Payout For The Porsche Singapore Classic?

The event features a purse of $2.5 million, the same amount as the 2024 edition and many of the previous DP World Tour events so far this season. The winner will receive $425,000, while the runner-up is in line for a $275,000 payout.

Who Won The Porsche Singapore Classic In 2024?

At the 2024 event, Sweden's Jesper Svensson defeated Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat in a playoff after their pair ended Sunday on 17-under. Svensson carded a joint-course record 63 on his way to lifting a maiden DP World Tour title, ultimately winning on the third extra hole.

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸