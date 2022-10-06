Phil Mickelson Reacts To LIV MENA Tour World Rankings Deal
Phil Mickelson has called the new LIV/MENA Tour strategic alliance "good for all parties"
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Phil Mickelson says LIV Golf's link up with the MENA Tour to gain world ranking points is "good for all parties" including the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), which he says will keep its credibility with LIV players now set to gain points.
This week's event in Thailand could see LIV golfers qualify for OWGR for the first time following its strategic alliance with the MENA Tour.
The announcement revealed that all LIV players are considered members of the MENA Tour, with this week's event at Stonehill co-sanctioned by both tours.
“I think from a player standpoint, it feels great to have everyone at LIV fighting so hard for the players and their best interests," Mickelson said. "I think for the World Golf Rankings, this is a great way to keep its credibility, while not bringing in politics into the decision-making process. I think it's good for all parties.
“The reason I'm not concerned is that the number of points are based on the quality of the field and not the organization that's running the tournament, and the quality of our field is remarkably strong, and I'm sure for the world golf rankings to maintain their credibility, they'll continue to award the proper number of points that the tournaments deserve for all tours,”
The 52-year-old called it a "win on all parts" with the MENA Tour now potentially acting as a feeder tour for the LIV-backed Asian Tour.
“Given the many obstacles that we have had to face from those trying to stop it, I think it's a great way to do this in addition to adding in a developmental tour for the Asian Tour who will be our feeding tour going forward. So I think it's a win on all parts.”
Ross Kilvington is a freelance writer from Scotland who has had his work published by acclaimed publications such as Nutmeg alongside popular online blogs including the Gentleman Ultra, North Section and Engrossed in Football. Ross holds a passionate interest in golf and tries to play as often as possible, although having two daughters under the age of four means his quest to break 80 will have to wait a little bit longer. He writes about golf in his spare time, most recently having an article published in the Golf Memories anthology Mind the Links, which was released in July with all proceeds going towards Alzheimer charities. With a handicap that floats between 13-14, highlights are few and far between on the golf course, with an eagle on the par 4 16th at Kinghorn one that stands out (it doesn’t matter that it was only 290 yards!).
-
-
Best Golf Bags 2022
Here is our selection of the very best golf bags - models to suit a full range of on-course requirements and conditions
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
New Cleveland RTX 6 ZipCore Wedge Spotted
What do we have here? It looks like Cleveland Golf will be launching a brand new wedge very soon
By Andrew Wright • Published