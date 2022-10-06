Phil Mickelson Reacts To LIV MENA Tour World Rankings Deal

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Phil Mickelson says LIV Golf's link up with the MENA Tour to gain world ranking points is "good for all parties" including the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), which he says will keep its credibility with LIV players now set to gain points.

This week's event in Thailand could see LIV golfers qualify for OWGR for the first time following its strategic alliance with the MENA Tour.

The announcement revealed that all LIV players are considered members of the MENA Tour, with this week's event at Stonehill co-sanctioned by both tours.

“I think from a player standpoint, it feels great to have everyone at LIV fighting so hard for the players and their best interests," Mickelson said. "I think for the World Golf Rankings, this is a great way to keep its credibility, while not bringing in politics into the decision-making process. I think it's good for all parties.

“The reason I'm not concerned is that the number of points are based on the quality of the field and not the organization that's running the tournament, and the quality of our field is remarkably strong, and I'm sure for the world golf rankings to maintain their credibility, they'll continue to award the proper number of points that the tournaments deserve for all tours,”

The 52-year-old called it a "win on all parts" with the MENA Tour now potentially acting as a feeder tour for the LIV-backed Asian Tour.

“Given the many obstacles that we have had to face from those trying to stop it, I think it's a great way to do this in addition to adding in a developmental tour for the Asian Tour who will be our feeding tour going forward. So I think it's a win on all parts.”