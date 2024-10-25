PGA Tour's Las Vegas Future In Doubt After Long Time Sponsor Pulls Out
The Shriners Children's Open is no more after the sponsors pulled out - casting doubt over Las Vegas' long-running use as a PGA Tour stop
There's uncertainty surrounding the future of the PGA Tour having an event in Las Vegas after current title sponsor Shriners Children's Hospital withdrew from hosting duties - as revealed by the publication the Review-Journal.
JT Poston won the latest Shriners Children's Open as part of the Fall schedule on the PGA Tour this past Sunday, and it looks like being the last with the long-time title sponsors withdrawing their support for the event after almost two decades.
“We have enjoyed a tremendous 18 years as the host and title sponsor of the Shriners Children’s Open,” said Shriners sports vice president Bob Roller to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
“The opportunity to tell our incredible stories of the more than 1.6 million children that have received care from Shriners was, and always is, our primary goal.
“The PGA Tour has been a tremendous partner along the way, and we thank them and the entire Las Vegas/Summerlin community."
The Review-Journal also states the PGA Tour has confirmed that Shriners have ended the sponsorship deal - which leaves the future of the tournament in serious doubt.
One of the longest-running events on the PGA Tour, there's been a tournament in Vegas since 1983 with some memorable moments over its 42-year history.
Firstly knows as the Panasonic Las Vegas Pro-Celebrity Classic it was a five-round epic from its inception right through until switching to the traditional 72-hole format in 2004.
The first $1m prize pool in PGA Tour history was on offer in the 1984 edition, while Tiger Woods won his first professional tournament at the 1996 event.
Now without a sponsor, the PGA Tour and tournament organizers will now try to secure a replacement in time to keep the event on the schedule for the 2025 season - much of which has been released but not the fall portion.
Seven new title sponsors were added for the 2024 season, extending the run of fully-sponsored schedules to seven straight years, but it remains to be seen if one can be attracted to Las Vegas.
Increased prize money on the main portion of the PGA Tour season, and the introduction of Signature Events has meant the fall series events have struggled for both eyeballs and sponsorship, with prize money falling in all but one of them this season.
The PGA Tour can step in and sponsor an event in Las Vegas for one year to keep it running if a sponsor isn't found in time, but that's become a rarity in recent years so it may be that one of the most longest-running stops on the circuit comes to an end.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
