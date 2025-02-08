PGA Tour Pro Makes Mid-Round Grip Change To Move Into WM Phoenix Open Contention

Golfers will go to extreme lengths to improve their golf game and, at the WM Phoenix Open, one PGA Tour winner opted to switch his putting grip mid-round to find some form.

At TPC Scottsdale, Keith Mitchell found himself two-over-par through five holes but, after switching his putter grip, the American found himself 10-under through the next 31 holes.

Mitchell during his second round (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking about the move, the former PGA Tour winner explained that: "I flipped my hands on my grip. I started the day yesterday left-hand low for the first five holes and hit zero good putts, so I said, that's enough. Went back to my original conventional grip and was 10-under since then. It's that simple.

"I didn't putt great at Pebble and felt like maybe I could just try to find something magic in a bottle somewhere and maybe left-hand low would be the trick, and it was clearly not the trick. It was worth a shot."

Using his conventional grip, the American moved back into contention at the WM Phoenix Open, with Mitchell determined not to be one of the big players to miss the weekend at the $9.2 million tournament.

"(I've never switched) mid-round, no. I was desperate. I was not going to make the cut, let alone shoot under par if I continued to putt like I did those first five holes."

Gaining more than a half-stroke on the field through two rounds at TPC Scottsdale, Mitchell started the weekend four shots back of leader, Thomas Detry, with the American searching for a first victory since the 2019 Honda Classic.

Although Mitchell struggled on Saturday, the 33-year-old remains in contention for a strong result at TPC Scottsdale, having already secured three top 35 finishes in his first three tournaments of 2025.