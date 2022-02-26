PGA Tour Pro Achieves Rare Feat Around PGA National
During the second round of the Honda Classic, Adam Svensson incredibly hit all 18 greens in regulation
At the Honda Classic on Friday, one PGA Tour professional achieved something that only a few will ever do in their lifetime, hit all 18 greens in regulation.
Not only did Adam Svensson produce a ball striking masterclass around PGA National, but also achieved a feat that only Cody Gribble had ever managed since the event was moved to the course in 2007.
As well as hitting all 18 greens, the 28-year-old also missed just one fairway as the Canadian signed for a five-under-par 65 to sit comfortably inside the top-10.
Speaking after his second round, Svensson said: "I hit the ball pretty good, especially the driver. There's a lot of tight holes out there and I think I hit 17 -- well almost all the fairways besides 1. But yeah, I hit the irons great, made a couple nice putts and I didn't even know I hit all 18 greens until Tim, my caddie, told me and I was like, Wow, okay."
PGA National is famed for the Bear Trap, which is regarded as one of the toughest three-hole stretches of golf on the PGA Tour. During the first round of this year's event, the field was a combined 61-over-par on the par 3, par 4, par 3 layout, with Svensson himself three-over on the first day.
However, on Friday, the 28-year-old would tame it superbly, playing the stretch in one-under-par and gaining a shedload of shots on the field. "I was 3-over par yesterday on them," said Svensson. "I had a nice round going and then I ended up going double bogey, bogey, but today, I was like, let's just calm down and produce nice smooth swings and, I mean, I just hit some really good shots in there."
