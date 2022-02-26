PGA Tour Pro Achieves Rare Feat Around PGA National

At the Honda Classic on Friday, one PGA Tour professional achieved something that only a few will ever do in their lifetime, hit all 18 greens in regulation.

Not only did Adam Svensson produce a ball striking masterclass around PGA National, but also achieved a feat that only Cody Gribble had ever managed since the event was moved to the course in 2007.

As well as hitting all 18 greens, the 28-year-old also missed just one fairway as the Canadian signed for a five-under-par 65 to sit comfortably inside the top-10.

Speaking after his second round, Svensson said: "I hit the ball pretty good, especially the driver. There's a lot of tight holes out there and I think I hit 17 -- well almost all the fairways besides 1. But yeah, I hit the irons great, made a couple nice putts and I didn't even know I hit all 18 greens until Tim, my caddie, told me and I was like, Wow, okay."

Svensson has three wins on the Korn Ferry Tour and is looking for his first victory on the PGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

PGA National is famed for the Bear Trap, which is regarded as one of the toughest three-hole stretches of golf on the PGA Tour. During the first round of this year's event, the field was a combined 61-over-par on the par 3, par 4, par 3 layout, with Svensson himself three-over on the first day.

However, on Friday, the 28-year-old would tame it superbly, playing the stretch in one-under-par and gaining a shedload of shots on the field. "I was 3-over par yesterday on them," said Svensson. "I had a nice round going and then I ended up going double bogey, bogey, but today, I was like, let's just calm down and produce nice smooth swings and, I mean, I just hit some really good shots in there."