PGA Tour Pro Joins 2% Club After Making Sanderson Farms Championship Cut

Turning professional in 2001, Kevin Streelman has been on the PGA Tour since 2008, with the American claiming two titles and a number of fine finishes throughout.

Now, at the Sanderson Farms Championship, he joins an exclusive club as the 204th player to make over 300 cuts on the PGA Tour, as the 45-year-old carded rounds of 67 and 70 to make the weekend in Jackson, Mississippi.

Streelman's first PGA Tour win came at the 2013 Tampa Bay Championship, his 153rd start on Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a tweet by the PGA Tour's Communications: "Of the 9,711 players that have made at least one cut on Tour, only 203 have made 300 or more cuts (2.09% of players)". The 300th made cut came in Streelman's 457th start on the PGA Tour.

Speaking after the feat, the two-time PGA Tour winner stated: "I feel blessed that I'm still healthy enough to do something like that. It's kind of a career thing. It's not just a hot week or a special year, but to do this now 17 straight years out here and know that I've got at least some more starts is pretty special to me and my family... It's just something I'm proud of that I've been able to accomplish."

Claiming that the thought of the 300 cuts number had been playing on his mind throughout 2024, Streelman, who explained how he lived out of his car for five years out of college, then stated: "We are some of the most fortunate individuals to be playing professional golf on the PGA Tour for what we do. No doubt we are very thankful for that. But a cold stretch with the putter or driver and all of a sudden it gets expensive.

"So (it) can weigh heavily on Friday afternoons when you're right on the cut line, and you have some fun stories of birdieing the last couple of holes and also have some heartbreaks of making bogey or double coming in as well. That's the reality of our sport and it's also good TV for our fans watching as well."

Sitting at seven-under-par for the tournament, Streelman is eight shots back of leader, Beau Hossler, who carded rounds of 65 and 64 to sit at 15-under, one stroke clear of Daniel Berger, who is re-finding his form following a lengthy lay off due to injury.

After making his 300th cut, Streelman is well behind the record of 592 PGA Tour cuts made by Jay Haas but, to Streelman, it won't matter, as the American is appreciative of where he has come from in his time as a PGA Tour player.

"(My first cut) Was in Milwaukee in 2005. Living out my car. Monday qualifier stint and mini tour event, chasing whatever I could get into," he explained following his round Friday.

"(I) Shot a 65 to get into the Milwaukee Open at the time at Brown Deer Park. Great course. We used to play there. Had a nice two rounds. Talk about nerves though making a cut. At the time I had $20 to my name. To know last place would be $10,000, $12,000 that's a life-changing amount of money for a mini tour golfer. To make the cut I think I made like $25,000. I was the richest guy in the world that night. It allowed me to pay for Q-School and the next few months of entry fees and stair-stepped to move on my progression to get out here. 299 later, it's crazy."