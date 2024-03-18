PGA Tour Boss Jay Monahan Booed By Fans At Players Championship Prize Ceremony
The PGA Tour commissioner didn't look too comfortable when he took to the stage after Scottie Scheffler's win at The Players Championship
Jay Monahan might well have been expecting a frosty reception from a number of players at The Players Championship, but it was the fans that made the most noise, with the PGA Tour commissioner receiving loud boos at the prize ceremony.
Monahan confirmed in a pre tournament press conference last week that negotiations are ongoing with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) over a merger deal, with further discussions set to take place when the two parties meet on Monday.
Many of the fans that stayed to see Scottie Scheffler receive The Players trophy for the second straight year clearly remain unhappy with the situation.
As soon as Monahan's name was announced by commentator Mike Tirico, he was greeted by loud boos from the crowd.
Jay Monahan not exactly getting a warm welcome pic.twitter.com/zQvbTrvloKMarch 17, 2024
The men’s professional game was rocked last June with the announcement that the PGA Tour and PIF, which bankrolls LIV Golf, were in talks to join forces, much to the disappointment of several high-profile players, including Rory McIlroy.
Established stars and up-and-coming talent have continued to leave the PGA Tour, with LIV Golf managing to prize away a number of players from the American-based circuit, none bigger than 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm, who joined the breakaway Tour at the end of last year.
There were some suggestions that a deal would not be reached, especially after the PGA Tour announced an historic investment deal in with the Strategic Sports Group (SSG) in January, which is said to be worth in the region of $3 billion.
At last week’s press conference, however, Monahan attempted to clarify the current situation.
“As I have said on numerous occasions, you can't negotiate a deal like this in public, so I will be brief,” he said. "I recently met with the governor of the PIF, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, and our negotiations are accelerating as we spend time together.
“While we have several key issues that we still need to work through, we have a shared vision to quiet the noise and unlock golf's worldwide potential.
“It's going to take time, but I reiterate what I said at the Tour Championship in August. I see a positive outcome for the PGA Tour and the sport as a whole. Most importantly, I see a positive outcome for our great fans.”
Monahan might be facing a battle to win back the players' trust, but he was defended by McIlroy recently, who pointed to some of the good work that he should be credited for, including the media rights deal, and his efforts in helping the game during Covid.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
How Many Rules Of Golf Are There?
Golf's earliest simple written code from over 250 years ago had just 13 articles, but how many Rules of Golf are there today?
By Jeremy Ellwood Published
-
Under Armour Charged Curry Spikeless Shoe Review
Designed with input from NBA superstar Steph Curry himself, we test out the Charged Spikeless shoes from Under Armour.
By Sam Tremlett Published