Key Takeaways From Jay Monahan's Players Championship Press Conference

Bonus quotes involving Tiger Woods Monahan was asked if he would consider initiating a kind of special exemption category for past champions such as Tiger Woods, who is not in the field for this year's tournament despite being a two-time winner. Monahan said: "I think you all know Tiger well enough to know that he wants to earn his way into every competition. That's his makeup. But I think as you go forward and as you evolve as an organization and you think about how do you serve and satisfy a rabid fan base, those discussions more broadly would likely be held at the Policy Board meeting, and I'm sure we would have that discussion. But he [Woods] would be the hardest one to convince."

Closing remarks "I'm grateful to see Steve DiMeglio in the back of the room." And with that, a gruff-sounding Jay Monahan departs after speaking for just under an hour.

On Signature Events "I'm never satisfied." Monahan is pleased with how the first four have panned out. Says Brian Harman came up to him in the parking lot at TPC Sawgrass and told him the Signature Events are "awesome." Monahan highlights how the schedule has changed to suit fans and players. It used to be a case that the season went on for too long or that it clashed with the NFL. Why is the Tour Championship so confusing? Why are you not showing more golf shots? If you think about where we are now and what we've done to change all of that, including the Fall series, we are in a better place. We pursued conversations with Netflix to better showcase our athletes in 2019. The pandemic interrupted that slightly, but we are back on track now. Looking at other aspects like the DP World Tour alliance, this is all a really long way of saying that we will do all of the things we need to do to grow and expand our fan base. We now have the capital to really push this on as a for-profit entity.

Has he been asked to resign by anyone such as player directors? There has been a lot of good-spirited debate on our board. No surprise given the events of last summer, but we are a united front. Monahan says he is excited to serve in his role and with both PGA Tour Inc. and PGA Tour Enterprises boards to make sure business is being moved forward. I have the support of our board, and I am the right person to lead us forward. I know that. I believe that in my heart, and I'm determined to do exactly that. How do you regain trust with players if so much of what you do is in private? If you look at the way we're talking as a board, and the frequency, the membership has a great respect for those six player directors. Those six are sharing and communicating as much as they can, but they know there are certain things they can't talk about publicly. What we are doing has clearly resonated with some of our membership, and I know a lot of people want a conclusion quickly, but being able to work with this board so closely has helped do this deal with SSG and additional deals in the future that will shape our tour.

On Anthony Kim I did not have direct conversations with Anthony. Members of our team did, and they very clearly laid out what it would take for him to earn his way back to the PGA Tour. I'm glad that Anthony is healthy and well, and we wish him well.

On charity We had a record year last year as it relates to charitable giving. We will push ourselves to continue to raising even more money. Charity will always be a fundamental element on the PGA Tour. The investment won't change that.

What are the strengths of the PGA Tour nowadays? There is a recognition that winning out here is a special achievement. What you see on a Sunday in terms of emotion in our athletes and fans, that is a unique concept to the PGA Tour. It is a great strength of ours to have that history and legacy at every tournament. That's what we do, we change people's lives here on the PGA Tour. The level of competition and the difficulty of winning or reaching the playoffs, things have got more and more challenging. Players are stepping up their efforts to compete and win. That is the centre of our strength.

On a potential World Tour That concept has been discussed over the years, including Rory's time on the policy board. Part of my job is to balance the perspective of not only our policy board but also our entire membership. It is undoubted that we have a global game now. Monahan points to new tournaments outside of America - including the Scottish Open, which is a co-sanctioned event with the DP World Tour.

Monahan on Martin Slumbers and Keith Pelley departing "It should come as a surprise to no one that Keith is leaving for the Toronto Maple Leafs given he's been wearing those blue glasses for the past nine years!" Monahan calls Pelley "a friend" and is sad to see him leave. "Keith deserves a ton of credit for leaving the DP World Tour in a stronger position." We're excited to work with Guy, too. Martin Slumbers has done a remarkable job with The Open Championship as well as growing the game through the R&A around the world - that will be a huge part of his legacy. I've enjoyed working with both of them. We've also had a lot of difficult conversations, but we've pushed each other, and that is what I'll miss about both of them.

What was your reaction to Jon Rahm leaving? I'm focused on every single member of the PGA Tour, the Players, and the rest of the season. We've made incredible progress with SSG about moving the tour forward. I can only focus on the things that I can control.

Is team golf a factor in the negotiations with PIF? Monahan admits they are talking about team golf, but that he is not at liberty to talk about specifics.

How is the Tour at its strongest possible point when so many top players are on LIV? We're at the best tournament on the PGA Tour. This is the greatest tour in the world. We consistently produce talent. That's the strength and durability of our product. And the impact of what we do in terms of number of fans here, the fans watching at home, corporate sponsors are working to make this tour even better. We continue to do more good than any other tour or sport in the world through our tournaments. As we sit here today, I've never been more proud or sure that this organization is going to continue to grow.

Some players don't want LIV Golfers to be allowed back Balancing the interests of our entire tour membership is complicated and difficult. That's why we have player directors, to help with that. They're doing an exceedingly good job. We're not going to be able to satisfy everyone, but we're just trying to work on the best possible outcome for as many people as we can.

Did SSG investment make talks with the PIF more difficult? "It was important to SSG and to us that we engaged directly with PIF throughout the whole process." Jay says he went to Saudi Arabia to meet PIF with SSG in January and ensure there was upfront discussion at all times. I do believe negotiating with PIF is the right decision. Working with SSG is attractive to the PIF, too. With the game booming, it is truly global, but there is a finite number of athletes. We are in a unique position where unification would be in the best interests of the game - if it can be done - and that is the approach we are taking.

Do you see a way back for LIV golfers? Monahan says he can't talk about specific aspects of the negotiations with the PIF, so refused to be drawn on that question.

How does PGA Tour deliver return on SSG investment? If you look at what has happened over the past few years, off-course participation is at an all-time high, more people are playing golf on-course in the US than ever. We are becoming a more inclusive sport. Fandom is growing, and when you do that, that helps your commercial success. We are fortunate to have amazing support in all of the areas we visit, and we thank those people for that. ON MEDIA RIGHTS DEALS As we go forward, having the investment that we have from SSG, it allows us to invest in data, new ways to present our sport. As we go forward, it will allow us to significantly and materially improve that.

Looking back at the past three years - what would you have done differently? There are always things you would do differently. I've spoken about this before, but obviously last summer, I could have handled that better. I have taken full accountability for that, but we've made so much progress since then. I've been humbled by that moment, but the progress that we've made since then (including investment from the SSG) is very exciting. I'm really proud of our players, my team members, and we're trying to get better every single day. I expect the next time I'm here, we'll have a lot more progress to report. I want to focus on getting better.

Message to PGA Tour fans "All of this talk about investment and growth, I want you to know that we're focusing our energy on bringing you the most competitive and entertaining tour possible."

What the fans want "If we fail on delivering for our fans, we fail on every front." Monahan says fans are tired hearing about conflict and who is getting what in terms of money. He says fans want to see more golf, innovative segments, and increased data on screen. They want to see content that resonates. They want to see an evolution in the fan journey at tournaments, too. Monahan says their new partnership with SSG will help with all of the above.

Monahan on PGA Tour field strength "The PGA Tour has undergone a tremendous amount of change over the past few years." Monahan says the PGA Tour has "listened to its fans" by altering the schedule slightly, including moving the Players to March. Monahan says strength of events so far this season has "improved by nearly 30%" when compared to last season. He also congratulates the three rookie winners this season, Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, and Jake Knapp - pointing to their various paths to this point. Monahan highlighted the victories by other names such as Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama, and Scottie Scheffler as wins against "stacked leaderboards." The commissioner is getting (or at least trying to get) ahead of questions about field strengths, it seems.

Jay Monahan has arrived After a joking quip of "how come you're not all wearing your hats?" the PGA Tour commissioner is settled in his chair. He welcomes the media to the Players Championship and briefly runs through the history of the event while noting that Jack Nicklaus is here this week "to help us commemorate" the 50 years past. Monahan goes on to say that there will be 22 hours of live TV coverage with "limited advertising interruptions" and thanks TPC Sawgrass' grounds team and relevant officials for their hard work in presenting the course in such perfect condition.

First signs of movement We've had a shuffling of chairs and mic, and the sound guy has been along to do his thing. Looks like we might be close to starting...

Key questions for Monahan to answer today Given the length of time between press conferences, plenty has happened out there in the golfing space. As a result, Monahan is likely to be quizzed on subjects such as LIV, player departures, the future of the PGA Tour, and this year's Players Championship field. Here are the key questions we expect to be asked during today's press conference.

