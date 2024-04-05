PGA Steps Up To Help Golfers Complete Prostate Cancer UK's Big Golf Race

The Professional Golfers Association (PGA) is strengthening its support for Prostate Cancer UK’s (PCUK) Big Golf Race with the aim to get more than 100 members across the UK pledging a free multi-round fourball to make it easier for golfers to complete the 36, 72 or 100-hole challenge at their club.

PCUK, which runs The Big Golf Race, revealed that one of the biggest barriers for people taking on the biggest fundraiser in the sport is the availability of multi-round tee times at golf clubs, with over 50% of golfers signing up last year unable to complete the challenge.

Participating PGA professionals will be added to Prostate Cancer UK’s new ‘club finder’ tool to feature those golf clubs happy to accommodate golfers taking on the single day challenge on their courses.

An official charity partner of The PGA since 2017, Prostate Cancer UK is working with its members to make The Big Golf Race even bigger this year and encourage golfers to raise a target of £1.6m to help save men’s lives.

“The PGA is incredibly proud to continue its support of Prostate Cancer UK and the part it has played in creating the charity’s biggest fundraising campaign,” said Robert Maxfield, Chief Executive of The PGA.

“We thank those members who have already agreed to help out by offering tee times to those golfers taking part in The Big Golf Race and raising money to save men’s lives,” he added.

Currently, 1 in 8 men will get prostate cancer in the UK – making it the most common cancer in men. Golfers are being encouraged to get their mates together, choose a course and date to suit, and get sponsored to take on The Big Golf Race. Since its inception in 2020, more than 11,500 golfers have helped raise £3.4m to fund lifesaving research to radically improve the way prostate cancer is diagnosed and treated.

Seren Evans, Head of Events & Community Fundraising at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “This is another fine example of the golf industry and community coming together to support The Big Golf Race and we’re very grateful to The PGA and its members who agree to pledge multi-round tee-times.

“With their backing, we are increasing access to golf courses up and down the country and with PGA Professionals offering multi-round tee times, we hope it will encourage even more golfers to pick up their clubs and help fund vital lifesaving research,” she added.

PGA professionals can make more than one pledge to allow golfers to take on the challenge. Those willing to pledge multi-round tee times and have their course or venue featured on the Prostate Cancer UK ‘club finder’ website can complete The PGA member pledge form.

For more visit the Big Golf Race website.