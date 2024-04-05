PGA Steps Up To Help Golfers Complete Prostate Cancer UK's Big Golf Race
The PGA is hoping more than 100 Professionals can pledge free multi-round fourballs to allow for greater participation in golf's biggest fundraiser
The Professional Golfers Association (PGA) is strengthening its support for Prostate Cancer UK’s (PCUK) Big Golf Race with the aim to get more than 100 members across the UK pledging a free multi-round fourball to make it easier for golfers to complete the 36, 72 or 100-hole challenge at their club.
PCUK, which runs The Big Golf Race, revealed that one of the biggest barriers for people taking on the biggest fundraiser in the sport is the availability of multi-round tee times at golf clubs, with over 50% of golfers signing up last year unable to complete the challenge.
Participating PGA professionals will be added to Prostate Cancer UK’s new ‘club finder’ tool to feature those golf clubs happy to accommodate golfers taking on the single day challenge on their courses.
An official charity partner of The PGA since 2017, Prostate Cancer UK is working with its members to make The Big Golf Race even bigger this year and encourage golfers to raise a target of £1.6m to help save men’s lives.
“The PGA is incredibly proud to continue its support of Prostate Cancer UK and the part it has played in creating the charity’s biggest fundraising campaign,” said Robert Maxfield, Chief Executive of The PGA.
“We thank those members who have already agreed to help out by offering tee times to those golfers taking part in The Big Golf Race and raising money to save men’s lives,” he added.
Currently, 1 in 8 men will get prostate cancer in the UK – making it the most common cancer in men. Golfers are being encouraged to get their mates together, choose a course and date to suit, and get sponsored to take on The Big Golf Race. Since its inception in 2020, more than 11,500 golfers have helped raise £3.4m to fund lifesaving research to radically improve the way prostate cancer is diagnosed and treated.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Seren Evans, Head of Events & Community Fundraising at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “This is another fine example of the golf industry and community coming together to support The Big Golf Race and we’re very grateful to The PGA and its members who agree to pledge multi-round tee-times.
“With their backing, we are increasing access to golf courses up and down the country and with PGA Professionals offering multi-round tee times, we hope it will encourage even more golfers to pick up their clubs and help fund vital lifesaving research,” she added.
PGA professionals can make more than one pledge to allow golfers to take on the challenge. Those willing to pledge multi-round tee times and have their course or venue featured on the Prostate Cancer UK ‘club finder’ website can complete The PGA member pledge form.
For more visit the Big Golf Race website.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
Why Rory McIlroy Was Two Seconds Away From A Penalty Stroke At The Valero Texas Open
The World No.2 narrowly avoided a penalty stroke at the Valero Texas Open after his ball was overhanging the hole before dropping just in time
By Elliott Heath Published
-
13 Things You May Have Forgotten About The 2023 Masters
The 2023 Masters wasn’t short of talking points – here are 13 incidents you may have forgotten about the Major
By Mike Hall Published