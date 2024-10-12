PGA Jr League Player Makes Epic Hole-In-One In Front Of PGA Tour Star
Emery Johnson produced a slam dunk ace at the National Car Rental PGA Jr League Championship, with one of those present PGA Tour player, Tony Finau
Golf has the tendency to create memorable moments and, during the u13 National Car Rental PGA Jr League Championship, that's exactly what happened to Utah's Emery Johnson, who made his first ever hole-in-one.
The tournament consists of 12 teams of eight, so 96 junior golfers aged between 10-13 years of age. Being shown on ESPN, the 132-yard shot from 12-year-old Johnson never left the flag, with it slam-dunking for an incredible ace and jubilant celebrations.
Excellent!👏pic.twitter.com/9wFQNI57V3October 12, 2024
Amongst those in attendance was Jraice Finau, the son of PGA Tour star Tony Finau, along with Tony himself, who is helping coach Team Utah this week after opting to skip the Black Desert Championship in his home-state of Utah.
Hitting a 6-iron, Johnson's tee shot never left the flag and, after striking the base of it, the ball stayed in the hole for the hole-in-one. After a moment of quietness, the realisation hit and, as you can see from the video, Team Utah were keen to be involved in the celebrations.
Picking up his team-mate, Jraice and Johnson were then joined by other Utah players who were waiting on the other tee boxes nearby, with Johnson stating after that: “I’ve never had a hole in one before!"
He went on tell ESPN that “the wind was into us so I clubbed up a little and hit a little draw in there. I knew I hit it good, but I heard it hit the pin and I couldn’t see it. I saw my other teammates on the next hole and they ran toward me. Jraice picked me up and everyone was giving me high fives.”
A post shared by PGA of America (@pga)
A photo posted by on
Taking place at the PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch West in Frisco, Texas, it's Team Georgia who lead after day one. Firing a 38-under-par total, both Utah and Florida are just a handful of shots behind with two days remaining.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Tiger Woods' Clothing Brand Announces Opening Of First Pop-Up Shop In Iconic Golf Location
After Sun Day Red was revealed in February 2024, Woods' clothing brand has announced its first pop-up shop opening at the iconic Pebble Beach
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Which College Players Went Straight To LIV Golf?
LIV Golf has vast experience among its ranks, but a few players made the leap to the big-money circuit straight from college – here are the details
By Mike Hall Published