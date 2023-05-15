PGA Championship TV Coverage 2023
Make sure you miss none of the action from Oak Hill, host of the 2023 PGA Championship.
The 2023 PGA Championship takes place this week at Oak Hill Country Club and there are loads of storylines to enjoy. Jordan Spieth is going for the career Grand Slam, his friend Justin Thomas is the defending champion, Jon Rahm is trying to win his second Major in a row, and of course there are a number of LIV Golf players in the field as well.
In fact ninety-nine of the world’s top 100-ranked players are in the field this week with Will Zalatoris being the only one missing due to a back injury. Jason Dufner won the previous PGA Championship contested at Oak Hill back in 2013.
|Dates: May 18-21
|Venue: Oak Hill Country Club, New York
|Live stream: VPN (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus)
|Watch anywhere: Use ExpressVPN
The course will undoubtedly look as good as ever, and with so many players competing at a high level at the moment, we should be in for one of the best weeks of the year so you would be mad to miss any of it!
How To Watch With A VPN
There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the PGA Championship by using VPNs.
VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.
ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.
Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.
Watch the PGA Championship live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.
USA PGA Championship Coverage
The coverage in the United States will be shared between ESPN, ESPN+ and CBS. (Times in EST)
Thursday, May 18: 7am-1pm ESPN+, 1pm-7pm ESPN
Friday, May 19: 7am-1pm ESPN+, 1pm-7pm ESPN
Saturday, May 20: 8am-10am ESPN+, 10am-1pm ESPN, 1pm-7pm CBS
Sunday, May 21: 8am-10am ESPN+, 10am-1pm ESPN, 1pm-7pm CBS
We also recommend taking a look at our piece on how to watch the PGA Championship on ESPN+ as well because the platform has a lot of coverage during the week.
UK PGA Championship Coverage
Both Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event will televise the action during the week. (Times in GMT)
Thursday, May 18: 1pm-12am Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab)
Friday, May 19: 1pm-12am Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab)
Saturday, May 20: 2pm-12am Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab)
Sunday, May 21: 2pm-12am Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab)
For more PGA Championship content, check out the Golf Monthly website.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel.
He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam's What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist TS3 (opens in new tab) (9 degrees)
Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym (opens in new tab) (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (opens in new tab) 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5 (opens in new tab)
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond (opens in new tab)
Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter (opens in new tab)/Nike Air Zoom Infinity NEXT% (opens in new tab)/Cuater The Ringer (opens in new tab)/adidas Tour 360 22 (opens in new tab)
