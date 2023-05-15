PGA Championship TV Coverage 2023

The 2023 PGA Championship takes place this week at Oak Hill Country Club and there are loads of storylines to enjoy. Jordan Spieth is going for the career Grand Slam, his friend Justin Thomas is the defending champion, Jon Rahm is trying to win his second Major in a row, and of course there are a number of LIV Golf players in the field as well.

In fact ninety-nine of the world’s top 100-ranked players are in the field this week with Will Zalatoris being the only one missing due to a back injury. Jason Dufner won the previous PGA Championship contested at Oak Hill back in 2013.

The course will undoubtedly look as good as ever, and with so many players competing at a high level at the moment, we should be in for one of the best weeks of the year so you would be mad to miss any of it!

USA PGA Championship Coverage

The coverage in the United States will be shared between ESPN, ESPN+ and CBS. (Times in EST)

Thursday, May 18: 7am-1pm ESPN+, 1pm-7pm ESPN

Friday, May 19: 7am-1pm ESPN+, 1pm-7pm ESPN

Saturday, May 20: 8am-10am ESPN+, 10am-1pm ESPN, 1pm-7pm CBS

Sunday, May 21: 8am-10am ESPN+, 10am-1pm ESPN, 1pm-7pm CBS

We also recommend taking a look at our piece on how to watch the PGA Championship on ESPN+ as well because the platform has a lot of coverage during the week.

UK PGA Championship Coverage

Both Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event will televise the action during the week. (Times in GMT)

Thursday, May 18: 1pm-12am Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab)

Friday, May 19: 1pm-12am Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab)

Saturday, May 20: 2pm-12am Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab)

Sunday, May 21: 2pm-12am Sky Sports Golf (opens in new tab)

