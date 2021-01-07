Parliament will now consider debating the petition to allow golf to be played

Petition To Re-Open Golf Courses Reaches 100k Signatures

A petition to get golf back open has reached 100,000 signatures, meaning that parliament will consider it for debate.

The petition is titled ‘Allow golf to be played with appropriate safety measures’ and has been backed by both Lee Westwood and Graeme McDowell.

“The Government should allow golf courses to remain open during the second lockdown, and any future restrictions,” it reads.

Related: Could this pave the way for England’s courses to re-open?

“Shops and clubhouses can close, but courses should be allowed to remain open, with social distancing in place.

“The risk of Covid transmission is lower outdoors, so there is no reason for golf to be stopped.

“It provides important exercise for many people and has numerous mental health benefits. Don’t allow golf to be stopped.”

Related: Why are golf courses open in Scotland but not England?

Lee Westwood shared the petition on social media with his fellow Ryder Cup star Graeme McDowell adding his support.

“I think this is something worth supporting in the UK,” the 2010 US Open champion wrote.

With correct safety measures, golf is a sport which can easily function in these tough times. Great for exercise and general well being.”

Parliament was due to debate re-opening golf courses last month after another petition but courses had re-opened already by that point when the second lockdown ended.

England Golf says that it, along with the wider industry, is doing its best to change the government’s view on golf during the pandemic.

Related: England Golf CEO: Closing courses “an opportunity missed”

It hopes that the game can be part of the solution with more than two million players in England set to miss out on golf’s well-known mental and physical health benefits.

Do you think courses will re-open during lockdown? Let us know on social media

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram