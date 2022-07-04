Patrick Reed Removed From Scottish Open Field

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

LIV Golf new boy Patrick Reed has been removed from the starters list for this week’s Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

The former Masters champion resigned his PGA Tour membership when he signed for the Saudi-backed Series, but is an honourary life member of the DP World Tour. Any possibility that that status may have seen the 31-year-old sidestep the ban on LIV players teeing it up at the Scottish Open was ended on Sunday night. According to The Scotsman, a DP World Tour spokesperson said: “Patrick Reed has been withdrawn from the entry list for the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club.”

Reed made his LIV Golf debut at the second event of the Series last week at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, where he finished tied third, as well as being part of the winning 4 Aces team to bank over $2million. Branden Grace won the individual event and was part of the second placed team to bank a total of $4.375million for his three days’ work.

While in Portland, Reed was asked by Bob Haring of Sports Illustrated/Morning Read if he’d be teeing it up at the Scottish Open, replying: “If all if all went well, you’d like to for sure. There’s something special about being an honorary lifetime member of the European Tour and how I kind of look at it is that now the PGA Tour has made their stance, that just means I can play for Europe and bring more value to their tour. I’ve been a guy who's always going over and played consistently over there.’’

Now that he has been removed from the Scottish Open field, it’s possible Reed will try to force his way back in by going down the legal route. A number of LIV Players who have been excluded from the Scottish Open are said to be considering going to court to ask for an injunction to reinstate them.