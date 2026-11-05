Patrick Reed Has His Say On Jon Rahm's PGA Tour Return
Patrick Reed gave his opinion on Jon Rahm being offered another PGA Tour deal, while insisting that despite his own impending return he'll still support the DP World Tour next season
Patrick Reed can understand why the PGA Tour may consider offering a return deal to Jon Rahm, but believes that LIV Golf leavers should have to play their way back.
Reed has done just that, as he did not get a Brooks Koepka deal to return to the PGA Tour but instead played a full season on the DP World Tour and with two wins he's earned his place back on America's big tour.
The 2018 Masters champion will bag one of the 10 PGA Tour cards on offer for the top DP World Tour players, and he's challenging to become just the second American to win the Race To Dubai.
The American has been a big supporter of the European golf circuit over the years, and even when he's back on the PGA Tour next year he'll aim to keep playing on the DP World Tour as well.
"I'll definitely still be out here playing this tour," Reed confirmed in Abu Dhabi. "It's always been a dream of mine, as well as I've always made it a priority to be the American that comes over and keeps my card and comes over and plays worldwide golf.
"I've really enjoyed my time not only on the DP World Tour but with the guys out here and everything.
"I'm definitely going to continue supporting this tour even playing the PGA Tour. Don't worry, I'll still be back."
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Should Jon Rahm get a PGA Tour deal?
Rahm will also feature heavily on the DP World Tour next season after leaving LIV Golf, but whether that's a full season or a split campaign alongside playing in America remains to be seen.
The Spaniard has hinted that he'd accept a similar deal to Koepka if offered one by Brian Rolapp - despite already turning down that very same deal along with Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith earlier this year.
As Rahm explained his LIV Golf exit, he said he'd have a discussion with the PGA Tour about his possible return, raising the question of when that should be.
Reed believes players should have to earn their place back on the PGA Tour - hinting that Rahm shouldn't be offered a return deal again.
"I definitely I feel like it's something that they are going to be looking into. How they do it is up to them," Reed added.
"But I've always been a firm believer that if you've earned the right to play, and you qualify, you can play anywhere.
"Obviously with Jon's resumé and everything, it's one of those that obviously his team is going to be talking about the PGA Tour. I've always enjoyed playing with Jon.
"I've always been a firm believer that if you earned the right to play somewhere, you can go and play. We'll just have to wait and see."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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