Patrick Cantlay's Brother Breaks US Junior Amateur Record

Patrick Cantlay has built an impressive career since turning pro a decade ago, with seven PGA Tour wins and the proud holder of the current World No.4 slot in the Official World Golf Ranking. However, it looks as though his younger brother Jack may one day give him a run for his money.

Cantlay Jr hit a stunning front nine 28 at the US Junior Amateur at Bandon Dunes on Monday – a record over nine holes at the event. Starting on 10, the 18-year-old’s round began innocuously enough, with two bogeys, a double bogey and just one birdie to show for his efforts on the back nine, giving him an underwhelming 39 at the turn.

Cantlay’s front nine was nothing short of incredible, though. He began with a birdie before settling for par on the next hole. Then, a stunning eagle, birdie, birdie run was followed by two pars. Finally, he finished with a birdie and his second eagle to claim the record by a shot and finish his round with a more than respectable 67. Previously, the nine-hole record of 29 had been achieved twice, by Eric Bae in 2014 and Yuki Moriyama in 2018.

Speaking about the achievement, Cantlay said: "I saw my buddy Luke Powell on the putting green and he said: ‘How are you playing?’ and I said: ‘three over’ and he said: ‘Turn it around on the front nine.’ So I birdied the first hole and made a lot more 3s on that side. I think that’s the first time I have broken 30. It’s a first time for everything I guess. It’s just another round of golf, sometimes you play good and sometimes you play bad. Today, I played good.”

Cantlay’s feat saw him go into the second round one shot behind Erich Fortlage and Harvey Young.

