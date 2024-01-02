Patrick Cantlay Reveals He Declined Multiple LIV Golf Offers

Patrick Cantlay has shut down speculation over a potential move to LIV Golf and pledged his loyalties to the PGA Tour.

Cantlay has been the subject of rumors over a potential move to the Saudi-backed tour in the last two years, having never previously ruled out the possibility of a switch.

However, the 31-year-old American has finally put speculation to rest and says he has no plans to follow the likes of Jon Rahm in leaving the PGA Tour.

“It’s a personal calculation based on your values, your priorities, etc.,” he said in a wide-ranging interview with Golf.com. “So I don’t think it’s a surprise that there’s a certain type of player that’s tended to go over there, on the whole.

“For me? I have no plans on joining LIV. I don’t plan on joining LIV. I see myself playing on the PGA Tour.”

Many players on both sides of the divide have made big declarations over their futures amid the golfing war between the PGA Tour and LIV, but Cantlay had previously remained coy over his future.

He says he didn’t see the point in shutting down the idea of a move in such an uncertain time for the sport, which he believes is why he became the subject of poaching rumors.

At the same time, he was last year given more responsibility in helping mould what the future of the game will look like as one of six Player Directors on the PGA Tour’s Policy Board – a position he says he takes “seriously”.

“I care a lot about the PGA Tour,” he told Golf.com. “I grew up wanting to play on the PGA Tour and win tournaments on the PGA Tour, and I’ve been fortunate enough to have done that.

“So when I joined the board, I viewed that as a responsibility. It was important for me to take that very seriously and I have taken that very seriously.”

Cantlay admits his team has had discussions with LIV in the past, including at least one offer in 2023.

“I declined offers,” he said. “Pre and post joining the board. And the most recent offer I got, I declined in the same meeting that my management team brought it to me.”

Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay during the 2023 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, it hasn’t stopped Cantlay – who hasn’t been far from controversy in recent months – from being the subject of more rumors, including multiple reports late last year that he was trying to ‘take over’ the Policy Board.

A report from The Telegraph cited a source who suggested that he was to blame for the PGA Tour losing one of its biggest assets in World No.3 Rahm.

But Cantlay was quick to deny those reports over his supposed out-sized power within the Tour.

“I just don’t think you can trust everything you read on the internet,” he said. “I think if you just look at the facts that are out there, it would be impossible for any one player to take control.

“I mean, it would be impossible for all the players together to take control; we only have half the seats on the board, and any major vote around any of the things we’ve been talking about requires a two-thirds majority.

“And also, considering that the Tour has hired [the titan investment bank] Allen and Co., and given the Tour has been driving discussions since even before the framework agreement was announced, I mean, given that set of facts it’s just impossible for that to be the case.”

Cantlay’s role on the Policy Board is as important as ever, with the PGA Tour’s negotiations with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) over a framework agreement still ongoing.

Discussions between the two parties will continue into the New Year after the deadline of December 31 was extended.

For Cantlay, he just wants what’s best for the Tour, whether it’s with or without PIF.

“If the best option for the Tour is with PIF, then I’m all for that,” he said. “The guiding light for the player directors and the whole board is to do what’s best for the PGA Tour.”