Padraig Harrington Launches Putting Green Facility To Public
The three-time Major winner officially launched the brand new Marlay Putting Green in Dublin
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Padraig Harrington is known as one of the good guys in golf, with the three-time Major winner officially opening a new venue that the 51-year-old believes will help make golf more accessible to a wider audience in Ireland.
Marlay Putting Green, which is located in Dublin’s Marlay Park, looks to introduce the game to new golfers and offer an enjoyable space for people of all ages and backgrounds to gather and have fun. It was designed by Harrington and also funded by his Charitable Foundation, along with grants from The R&A and Golf Ireland, supported by Sport Ireland’s special projects scheme.
Speaking at the opening, Harrington stated that: "I am thrilled to announce the opening of the Marlay Putting Green. It has been amazing to see this project come to fruition and I am so pleased the people of Dublin will be able experience golf in a fun and family-focused setting,” said Harrington.
"My aim for this project has always been to create an affordable and accessible facility which is designed for all ages and golf abilities at no cost. I’ve always wanted to give back to the community and find a way to introduce the game of golf to all generations.
"I would like to extend a special thank you to the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council and its Parks team, John Clarkin and his team at Turfgrass, Anthony Bennett and the team at Atlantic Golf Construction, as well as all the contractors and suppliers. I would also like to thank The R&A, as well as Golf Ireland and Sport Ireland, for their generous grants which have made this project possible, in addition to my sponsors, Wilson and Titleist, for the supply of putters and golf balls.
"It's very easy because you don't have to build them all to this standard. I would say to any park, any public facility, just put nine holes in a tight bit of grass and people will putt on it and enjoy it."
How it started, how it finished. Thanks to @TurfgrassC @AtlanticGolfCo2 for all their hard work. Marley Park putting course. @dlrcc pic.twitter.com/K5koaszJkRApril 23, 2023
Along with Harrington, Councillor Mary Hanafin, Cathaoirleach at Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council said: "Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council is dedicated to maintaining and developing the very best in publicly accessible sports and leisure facilities to the citizens of the county and is very proud of this new partnership with Padraig Harrington, one of Ireland’s greatest sports stars. We look forward to welcoming all ages and abilities to the Marlay Putting Green."
Opening on April 22nd, the venue has been constructed in a sustainable manner to conserve resources, with the new free public amenity aiming to attract new audiences to golf and provide a place for everyone to meet and have fun.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
'In My 15 Minutes I Won More Events Than You Did In 22 Years' - Pepperell And Bland Get Into Twitter Spat
The two DP World Tour winners were seen arguing on the platform, specifically about the 12th hole at LIV's event in Adelaide
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
LPGA Tour Rookie Given Slow Play Fine At Chevron Championship
First reported by Golf Digest, Lucy Li was handed a slow play fine after firing a four-over round of 76
By Matt Cradock • Published