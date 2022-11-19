Open Championship Venue Amongst Multiple Areas Flooded In Scotland
Carnoustie is amongst a number of golf courses that have succumbed to severe flooding
As Britain heads into the winter period, golf courses are set to face harsh and adverse conditions. In Scotland, that's already been the case, as areas in the country have been subjected to severe flooding.
One golf course that has been badly affected is Open Championship venue, and one of the best golf courses in Scotland, Carnoustie, with footage posted by Twitter users showcasing the horrendous conditions!
In one post by a user called @Gillian61572206, you can see fire engines dealing with the floods, with the water flowing out on to the famous course. In another post from @RuMacdonald, the 18th hole is barely visible from the tee, with just a slither of green fairway in the image.
Carnoustie Golf Course & Hotel 🥺#Angus #Scotland pic.twitter.com/dBltWR9zFENovember 18, 2022
Carnoustie’s finish just got tougher 😳 pic.twitter.com/ea6XSXqNGtNovember 18, 2022
Carnoustie wasn't the only area that was affected by the conditions, with Kingsknowe Golf Club reporting that they had 70mm of rainfall in 36 hours, with the fairways completely submerged.
90mm of rain has fell since Tuesday night with 70mm of that in the past 36 hours, like many courses in the Edinburgh area, our greens are dry and firm but the problem is getting to them 😩 pic.twitter.com/KAgUJr55UKNovember 18, 2022
The flooding in Eastern Scotland caused an amber and yellow weather warning to be issued by the Met Office, with flooding leading to closures of schools, as well as disruption on both roads and railways.
In the northeast of Scotland, some areas have experienced power cuts, with Vincent Fitzsimons, flood duty manager for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa), claiming that: "We have seen almost a month's worth of rain in some parts already this week and we are expecting around the same again over the course of Friday and Saturday in parts of northeast Scotland."
