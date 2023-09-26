‘Only Luke’ - Donald Serenaded In Song Featuring Former Ryder Cup Players
Singer, Sam Harrop's, new music video featured the likes of Oliver Wilson, Ross Fisher and David Howell
If you are a golf fan, you may have spotted singer Sam Harrop's name pop up on X/Twitter, with the musician known for his golf parody songs about various players and hot topics within the game.
The likes of Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth and Tyrrell Hatton have all had songs composed about them, and now, in the run-up to the Ryder Cup, it's European captain, Luke Donald, who gets the star treatment, with Harrop enlisting the help of three former Ryder Cup players.
Ryder Cup week is here, so what better time to release a little ode to the @RyderCupEurope captain, @LukeDonald. I even managed to enlist the help of some special guest vocalists for the occasion. Bring it home, Luke! 🇪🇺Credit: YazooRTs appreciated! 😊 pic.twitter.com/YQuabzd3OkSeptember 25, 2023
Based on the song 'Only You' by Yazoo, which reached number two in the UK Singles chart back in 1982, Harrop has of course changed the lyrics to 'Only Luke', with the singer referencing Donald's 3-0-0 performance at the 2006 Ryder Cup, but mainly his frosted tips hairstyle.
From there, we get special appearances from Oliver Wilson, who played in the 2008 Ryder Cup, Ross Fisher, who was part of the European winning side in 2010, and David Howell, a two-time Ryder Cupper in 2004 and 2006.
For those wondering, yes, Donald did indeed see the video from Harrop, with the former World No.1 commenting "nailed it lads", whilst others were equally praising of the excellent rendition from Harrop and crew.
It's not the first time that we have seen some funny skits prior to the Ryder Cup. Back in 2018, impressionist Connor Moore delivered a hilarious video where he played Ian Poulter, Francesco Molinari and record points scorer Sergio Garcia. Such was the popularity, Team Europe watched the video in a team meeting, causing all the players to erupt with laughter!
