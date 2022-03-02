One Golf Manufacturer Is Going To Pay A Full Year’s Club Subscription...

Golf equipment manufacturer TaylorMade has launched a competition offering the winner a year's golf membership. As well as giving away free rounds for a year, the competition, which anyone can enter via the company’s website, will also ofer the winner a fittings experience for a set of TaylorMade 2022 Stealth irons.

The competition’s launch comes as a timely boost for golfers amid concerns over the rising costs of taking up memberships. The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted almost every area of society over the last two years, and one of them has been an increase in the number of people taking up golf. However, that rise in popularity has also led to an increase in prices, with a recent Members and Proprietary Golf Club Survey revealing the stark extent of the issue. There are still some UK golf clubs offering reasonable golf membership subscriptions. However, it is feared that they are becoming a rarity. The extra expense isn’t limited to membership fees, either, with costs to pay and play also increasing sharply over the last year.

With the general cost of living also on the rise, there are growing concerns that golf is becoming inaccessible for many people. To help counter the effects, golfers are searching for practical ways to save costs. These include playing outside the peak season and taking advantage of twilight rates. However, while these are undoubtedly helpful, they can only partially offset the issue.

As a result, TaylorMade’s competition could barely have come at a better time. It is free to enter, with participants simply needing to fill out the online form to be in with a chance of winning.