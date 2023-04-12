On Course Foundation's Spring Auction Offers Rounds At Over 1,000 Golf Clubs

The On Course Foundation’s spring auction has opened with bidding invited for the chance to play at over 1,000 courses globally.

The auction has been set up to raise enough funds to help give wounded servicemen and women a full golf specific recovery program in 2024. There is a staggering range of options to bid on, thanks to over 1,000 two, three and four balls donated from the clubs, including some that offer the chance to play with celebrities.

It is silent/closed auction with the bids invited above the guide price listed next to each course until it ends on 1 May. Those participating are advised to submit bids of the highest amount they are willing to donate against any prize to secure the best chance of being successful.

Details can be found at the On Course Foundation website (opens in new tab), which lists each club offering the rounds and its baseline price, each of which represents a substantial reduction from advertised green fees.

Among the clubs taking part are Wentworth, which hosts the DP World Tour’s flagship event the BMW PGA Championship, eight-time host of The Open, Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland and Oakland Hills, which is one of the best courses in Michigan. The Ailsa Course at Trump Turnberry and Royal Birkdale, which rank at numbers three and five respectively on Golf Monthly’s top 100 courses in UK and Ireland for 2023/24 are also taking part.

In addition, there are rounds available at courses in countries including Portugal, Spain, France, India, Mauritius and the UAE.

Winning bidders will be notified by email shortly after the auction closes along with donation instructions and details on the relevant golf clubs.