'Oh No!' - Watch As Golf Fan's Ball-Hawking Instinct Causes Awkward Moment At Zurich Classic Of New Orleans
Brandt Snedeker had an embarrassed fan to thank for saving him a potentially difficult second shot at TPC Louisiana
If he was out at right field in the MLB or playing Wide Receiver in the NFL, what one fan produced at TPC Louisiana on Saturday might have been something to commend. However, he was actually a spectator at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans... It was still smart fielding, but it did not belong at a PGA Tour event.
The awkward (yet funny) moment began with Brandt Snedeker standing on the par-3 third hole and - playing alongside Chez Reavie for the week - pushing his tee shot way out to the right, presumably in an attempt to miss the vast body of water along the left edge of the fairway.
With the ball not being taken back towards the green via the wind, shouts of 'Fore!' were let out. People along the 200-yard hole certainly paid attention. For one person, they were a little too zoned in.
After taking a hop off the path, a golf fan sprung away to his left and grabbed onto the ball with both hands before almost immediately letting go and dropping it on the floor beside him.
The realization of what had occurred almost immediately sunk in. He was horrified and put his left hand over his mouth. His friends burst into a fit of giggles and dispersed in a variety of directions, presumably a little embarrassed to be associated with the unfortunate party.
You don’t see this every day… A fan catches Brandt Snedeker’s tee shot on the 9th hole 😅.@PGATOURLIVE pic.twitter.com/GL3f5U68BCApril 27, 2024
On commentary, the PGA Tour Live crew saw the lighter side and proposed that the fan was likely a baseball player who just saw his ball-hawking instincts take over.
While laughing, one said: "It's all good. That's a kid who plays a lot of baseball. He just forgot."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Meanwhile, another said: "That poor guy! The feeling of guilt he must have right now."
The first commentator continued: "He's like 'why did I do that?' He had his coach somewhere in his head saying 'get it! get it!'"
Fortunately for all concerned, there was no penalty for Snedeker - just a bruised ego for the spectator. According to the Rules of Golf, Rule 11.1a states, “If a player’s ball in motion accidentally hits any person (including the player) or outside influence, there is no penalty.”
Given the ball was still moving at all times, the nine-time PGA Tour winner just carried on from where the fan dropped it. Probably a good thing as the ball was heading much further right into a far more difficult spot otherwise.
In the end, the pair made par at the third (likely via Reavie's ball) and carried on their way. Ahead of the final round, Snedeker and Reavie were in last place of the teams who made it through to the weekend.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Greg Norman 'Extremely Proud' Of LIV Golf Adelaide And Says Event's Success Makes 'The Hatred' He Has Faced Worthwhile
LIV Golf's CEO also admitted he was keen to bring the breakaway circuit "home" to reward the Australian public for their support of him as a player
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Final Round Tee Times 2024
Utah buddies Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn are the unlikely pair leading from Luke List and Henrik Norlander - with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry not far behind - entering the final round at TPC Louisiana
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Final Round Tee Times 2024
Utah buddies Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn are the unlikely pair leading from Luke List and Henrik Norlander - with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry not far behind - entering the final round at TPC Louisiana
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Billy Horschel Blames LIV Golf Supporters For Ongoing Divisiveness In Men's Pro Golf
Billy Horschel suggested that LIV Golf supporters are partially to blame for the current state of men's professional golf
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Tee Times - Round Three
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry hold a share of the lead at the halfway stage, with a host of other big names in contention too
By Ben Fleming Published
-
'He Loves Looking At Excel Spreadsheets, And I Like Playing Video Games' - Fitzpatrick Brothers Looking To Find Common Ground At Zurich Classic
The two brothers will tee it up again in the team event in New Orleans but don't have as much in common as one might expect
By Ben Fleming Published
-
‘I Think I Can Be Helpful’ – Rory McIlroy Opens Up On Potential Return To PGA Tour Policy Board
The four-time Major winner resigned from the board six months ago, but with the game still fractured, he could be about to return
By Mike Hall Published
-
From Ryder Cuppers To A Tour Player And His Caddie's Dad - The 6 Most Intriguing Pairings At The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans
80 teams are set to do battle at TPC Louisiana - and here are six of the most eye-catching
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Rory McIlroy plays alongside Shane Lowry in the team event, while a host of other big names are in the field too
By Mike Hall Published
-
Report: Tiger Woods Set To Receive $100m Loyalty Payday From PGA Tour
The 15-time Major champion is set to be rewarded handsomely for sticking with the US-based circuit
By Andrew Wright Published