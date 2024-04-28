'Oh No!' - Watch As Golf Fan's Ball-Hawking Instinct Causes Awkward Moment At Zurich Classic Of New Orleans

If he was out at right field in the MLB or playing Wide Receiver in the NFL, what one fan produced at TPC Louisiana on Saturday might have been something to commend. However, he was actually a spectator at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans... It was still smart fielding, but it did not belong at a PGA Tour event.

The awkward (yet funny) moment began with Brandt Snedeker standing on the par-3 third hole and - playing alongside Chez Reavie for the week - pushing his tee shot way out to the right, presumably in an attempt to miss the vast body of water along the left edge of the fairway.

With the ball not being taken back towards the green via the wind, shouts of 'Fore!' were let out. People along the 200-yard hole certainly paid attention. For one person, they were a little too zoned in.

After taking a hop off the path, a golf fan sprung away to his left and grabbed onto the ball with both hands before almost immediately letting go and dropping it on the floor beside him.

The realization of what had occurred almost immediately sunk in. He was horrified and put his left hand over his mouth. His friends burst into a fit of giggles and dispersed in a variety of directions, presumably a little embarrassed to be associated with the unfortunate party.

You don’t see this every day… A fan catches Brandt Snedeker’s tee shot on the 9th hole 😅.@PGATOURLIVE pic.twitter.com/GL3f5U68BCApril 27, 2024

On commentary, the PGA Tour Live crew saw the lighter side and proposed that the fan was likely a baseball player who just saw his ball-hawking instincts take over.

While laughing, one said: "It's all good. That's a kid who plays a lot of baseball. He just forgot."

Meanwhile, another said: "That poor guy! The feeling of guilt he must have right now."

The first commentator continued: "He's like 'why did I do that?' He had his coach somewhere in his head saying 'get it! get it!'"

Fortunately for all concerned, there was no penalty for Snedeker - just a bruised ego for the spectator. According to the Rules of Golf, Rule 11.1a states, “If a player’s ball in motion accidentally hits any person (including the player) or outside influence, there is no penalty.”

Given the ball was still moving at all times, the nine-time PGA Tour winner just carried on from where the fan dropped it. Probably a good thing as the ball was heading much further right into a far more difficult spot otherwise.

In the end, the pair made par at the third (likely via Reavie's ball) and carried on their way. Ahead of the final round, Snedeker and Reavie were in last place of the teams who made it through to the weekend.