New Streaming Channel Golf Nation Announced

A new golf lifestyle channel is being launched later this year, promising to combine premium online golf content with the opportunity to purchase virtual and physical products.

NBTV Channels is behind the venture that intends to bring together golf lifestyle and premium video content with a shoppable streaming content platform. A familiar face to many golf fans, Suzy Whaley, will be its President. Whaley is a former LPGA Tour player and the first female President of the PGA of America.

Whaley was understandably enthusiastic about her involvement and explained how she thinks it can grow the game. She said: “This is for everyone who has picked up a golf club and for everyone who wants to pick up a golf club, which is what makes me so excited because I’ve always been focused on growing the game, and Golf Nation will contribute at every level.”

Another NBTV Channels venture, Spirits Network, launched in 2019 and provides on-demand and free online streaming content based around premium spirits, with purchasing opportunities integrated into its original content. Whaley explained why now is the time to offer a similar platform to golf fans: “The team at NBTV has proven the direct-to-consumer video-commerce model with Spirits Network, and our research and development shows that the golf community is ready for it now. We have this unique opportunity to curate and produce shows that celebrate the sport promoting diversity and inclusion while delivering a one-of-a-kind solution for brand partners.”

The Chairman and Ceo of NBTV, Nick Buzzell, explained why he thinks Whaley is the perfect fit for the channel. He said: “Suzy’s authority in golf, business, as a brand ambassador and thought-leader in the industry made her the perfect choice to oversee the organization as we launch our efforts to bring authentic, accessible, diverse and engaging original content to golfers while providing brands a platform to reach and sell products directly to their end consumer in a meaningful way.”

Viewers will be able to get their first taste of Golf Nation in September when it will be available online. The full CTV/OTT channel and an app launches early next year.

Golf Nation is hosting a sweepstake to win an OptiShot Golf Simulator to celebrate the announcement. To be in with a chance of winning, you can sign up for Golf Nation during the pre-launch period. Details are available at www.GolfNation.com.