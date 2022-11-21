New Series Follows Sky Sports Presenter's Quest To Reach Single Figures

A new series has been launched documenting Sky Sports presenter David Jones’ efforts to lower his handicap to single figures with the help of renowned coach Gary Munro.

The Journey To Single Figures series follows Jones over six months as he tries to lower his handicap from 14. The series is being launched in conjunction with the PGA, and it complements the PGA’s PGA Play initiative, which helps people interested in playing golf to connect with PGA Professionals.

Jones initially appealed to his social media following to help him find a coach to tutor him. Finally, after many recommendations, Munro took on the task as Jones rediscovered his love for the game. Speaking ahead of the show’s launch, Jones said: “What I really want to achieve from this process is something really simple -I want to get better, and I want to stand on the first tee on any golf course in the world and be confident that I know what I am doing.

“I know I am not going to get down to scratch or anything like that, but I think there is a chance for someone like me, who is currently at 14, with the help of an expert PGA Professional and plenty of practice, to get to single figures. I’m not expecting a quick fix – it’s about a long-term gain, which is going to get me into a better place as a golfer. It’s the start of the journey really. The building blocks are in place, it’s up to me now.”

Munro explained that he had found the project rewarding. He said: “Working with David has been a hugely enjoyable experience, and I’m delighted with the progress he has made during our time together. I hope that as we continue to work together, he can continue to evolve and improve… and, most importantly, enjoy playing golf again.

“This series really highlights the important role PGA Professionals play at all levels of the game in helping to improve people of all ages, ability and skill. I hope that anybody watching - whether they play already or are thinking about starting - are inspired to follow in David’s footsteps and book a lesson with their local PGA Professional.”

Chief Executive of The PGA, Robert Maxfield added: “David’s journey is just one example of how PGA Professionals play an integral role in helping and supporting hundreds of thousands of people each year who want to take up golf or just play better. This brilliant series really shows how enjoyable and rewarding the process of working with a PGA Professional can be, and hopefully people watching will be inspired to follow David’s example in seeking help from an expert. PGA Play exists purely to enable people to find and connect with their nearest PGA Professional and we hope this series will encourage more people to do just that.”

Jones’ progress will be shown over three episodes streamed on the PGAs YouTube and Facebook pages and the PGA Play website alongside existing instructional content. In addition, content from other lessons will be shared via the PGA’s social media channels. The first episode is available now, with the remaining two episodes following next week.

Check out the Golf Monthly website for all the latest news, reviews and the best Black Friday golf deals as we approach Christmas.