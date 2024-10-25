The 5 New Countries Where LIV Golf Could Go Next

Following its launch in 2022, the LIV Golf League has shown no signs of slowing down. Even with potential plans reportedly afoot to form some kind of unification deal with the other global powerhouses, the PIF-funded circuit will continue to offer up something different for the foreseeable future.

As it does so, further global locations are being considered to build on top of the nine individual destinations which have, so far, hosted a LIV Golf League tournament.

England made its bow as the home of the very first LIV Golf event, while the USA has dominated the LIV calendar ever since - hosting 20 of the 32 weekends.

The Middle East's only event to date has been in Saudi Arabia while England and Spain have formed Europe's exclusive welcome party. Thailand, Hong Kong, and Singapore have helped to represent Asia while LIV's trips elsewhere have included Mexico and Australia.

At the time of writing, LIV has only released information on the first four events of its 2025 schedule and the majority of next year remains unclear. While it may not happen next season, there are any number of countries who could realistically host LIV Golf League tournaments moving forward. We've looked at five new nations who are a little more likely...

INDIA

A general view of DLF Golf and Country Club's 17th hole (Image credit: Getty Images)

India is an ideal choice for LIV to expand into, with a huge market which has not seen as much elite-level golf as it could have in recent years. The DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour have visited annually, but an Indian event on the Asian Tour has been conspicuous by its absence for a while.

An International Series event could return to India next year as the tour - which works with the Saudi PIF - looks to explore new avenues, though, while World No.3 Rory McIlroy floated the idea of a post-merger tournament in India back in January when discussing his hopes for a global tour.

As one of the most populous nations on the planet - with a number of golf pros hailing from there - it would make a lot of sense for India to be one of LIV's new host countries.

SOUTH AFRICA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

South Africa is hardly short on golf courses, and a first trip to Africa for LIV is arguably well overdue. As the league evolves and it works out how to elevate its team aspect, one potential idea revolves around its golf clubs being attached to a certain nation or region and hosting one "home game" a season.

LIV has already witnessed this kind of tactic work to extraordinary effect in Australia, with the playoff between Ripper GC and their South African counterparts, Stinger GC in Adelaide this year forming one of the more memorable LIV moments since 2022.

Stinger GC are an all-South African quartet who have been one of LIV's strongest through the first two team campaigns, and a LIV Golf event on their home patch is highly unlikely to disappoint anyone.

KOREA

Kevin Na was born in South Korea and believes there will be an event there in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A LIV Golf event in Korea had been strongly tipped by Korean-born IronHeads captain Kevin Na during the 2024 campaign, with the former PGA Tour star going on to say that 2025 was the most likely time for it to appear on the calendar.

Speaking ahead of LIV Golf Greenbrier, Na informed reporters that he and his team had been over to Seoul to promote the circuit shortly before and that a Korean event would be a "game-changer."

He said: "Once we have an event over there, I think you'll get the whole golfing fans in Korea.

"I think golf has really grown in Korea over the last 10-plus years, and we've created a lot of great golfers that play well around the world, male and female.

"I think once they see the product, if we do end up playing there next year, I know for 2025 most likely it'll happen and hopefully next year it does, and I think it'll be a game changer."

QATAR

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the locations for the PIF-backed International Series this season and last, it feels like only a matter of time until a LIV event takes place in Qatar.

Doha Golf Club already has a relationship with the Asian Tour's elevated-events series and would be unlikely to have an issue with its more powerful cousin moving in for a week at some point during the year.

IRELAND

A general view of Trump International Golf Links' 15th hole in County Clare, Ireland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ireland is certainly on LIV Golf's shortlist of potential future destinations - as revealed by CEO Greg Norman back in May 2023. He did admit it would not be for several years yet, however, with the country potentially hosting both a LIV Golf League tournament and an Open Championship before the turn of the decade.

Speaking last year, Norman said Donald Trump's International Golf Links in County Clare would be the likely venue.

"We're looking at 25/26, 26/27, 27/28 now. The popularity and the success is spoken for itself, so - yes - countries like Ireland [which] is just passionate golf country, passionate destination country, not only for Americans, but for Europeans to go play there," he said.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A potential LIV Golf Ireland tournament was fully supported by Legion XIII captain, Jon Rahm in July of this year, with the Spaniard asking to see something rival the Scottish Open which would help the 54-hole league players prepare for the sole British Major.

Asked if he expects Ireland to host a LIV event one day, Rahm replied: "I would hope so; I’m pushing for it.

“There’s so much that goes into adjusting to links golf; getting used to the greens and the ball reacting on the ground. I didn’t think about it until after [Troon], but it’s undeniable how much it helps to play a links golf course the week before the Open.”

WHERE ELSE?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of alternative destinations to the aforementioned ones, a handful of the countries which welcome International Series events could also go on to host LIV events. Macau, Morocco, or even Indonesia are legitimate new places which the circuit may look to branch out to.

An additional competition in Australia should not be ruled out, either, while a return to Thailand could take place at some point following a debut trip in LIV's inaugural season.