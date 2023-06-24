Nelly Korda Amongst Big Names To Miss KPMG Women's PGA Championship Cut

Going into the weekend at the KMPG Women's PGA Championship, Leona Maguire holds the lead by one, with the 28-year-old looking to secure back-to-back victories following her success at the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Although many big names made the cut, many also missed the weekend, with a number of the biggest names failing to see Saturday and Sunday at Baltusrol Golf Club.

Nelly Korda

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After a month away from the game due to being told to rest a lower back problem and prevent it from getting worse, Nelly Korda returned to action. Claiming that her enforced break made her even more hungry for success, the Olympic Gold Medallist struggled on Thursday and Friday, with a 76-77 putting her six back of the +5 cut.

Georgia Hall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Georgia Hall has arguably been one of the best players on the LPGA Tour this season, with the 27-year-old already picking up seven top-15 finishes. At Baltusrol Golf Club though Hall struggled, as rounds of 79 and 72 meant a nine-over total and four shot deficit to the cutline.

Charley Hull

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another Englishwoman who won't be featuring is Charley Hull, who struggled to a 13-over-par tournament total. Firing a seven-over-par first round of 79, a 76 on Friday meant Hull finished well back of the cutline.

Atthaya Thitikul

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former World No.1, Atthaya Thitikul, had a tournament to forget, with the 20-year-old producing a 75-77 to miss the weekend by five. It was the first missed cut in a Major for Thitikul who, in the process, missed her first cut on the LPGA since last July at the Women’s Scottish Open.

Jennifer Kupcho

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Kupcho just lost out in a playoff against Rose Zhang in the Mizuho Americas Open a fortnight ago. However, the former Major winner only carded one birdie in her second round, with a 73-76 meaning she narrowly missed out.

Maja Stark

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maja Stark struggled in her KPMG Women's PGA Championship debut, with the Swede firing rounds of 76-76. Throughout the whole tournament, Stark only managed two birdies and missed her second LPGA Tour cut this season.

Patty Tavatanakit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2021 Chevron Championship winner shot two rounds of 75 to miss the cut by three. Tavatanakit, who finished fifth in the tournament back in 2021, would rue a costly five-over back nine that included three bogeys and a double bogey, with the 23-year-old now making just one cut in her last six Major appearances.