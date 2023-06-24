Nelly Korda Amongst Big Names To Miss KPMG Women's PGA Championship Cut
Conditions at Baltusrol Golf Club were tough to say the least, with a number of big players missing the weekend
Going into the weekend at the KMPG Women's PGA Championship, Leona Maguire holds the lead by one, with the 28-year-old looking to secure back-to-back victories following her success at the Meijer LPGA Classic.
Although many big names made the cut, many also missed the weekend, with a number of the biggest names failing to see Saturday and Sunday at Baltusrol Golf Club.
Nelly Korda
After a month away from the game due to being told to rest a lower back problem and prevent it from getting worse, Nelly Korda returned to action. Claiming that her enforced break made her even more hungry for success, the Olympic Gold Medallist struggled on Thursday and Friday, with a 76-77 putting her six back of the +5 cut.
Georgia Hall
Georgia Hall has arguably been one of the best players on the LPGA Tour this season, with the 27-year-old already picking up seven top-15 finishes. At Baltusrol Golf Club though Hall struggled, as rounds of 79 and 72 meant a nine-over total and four shot deficit to the cutline.
Charley Hull
Another Englishwoman who won't be featuring is Charley Hull, who struggled to a 13-over-par tournament total. Firing a seven-over-par first round of 79, a 76 on Friday meant Hull finished well back of the cutline.
Atthaya Thitikul
Former World No.1, Atthaya Thitikul, had a tournament to forget, with the 20-year-old producing a 75-77 to miss the weekend by five. It was the first missed cut in a Major for Thitikul who, in the process, missed her first cut on the LPGA since last July at the Women’s Scottish Open.
Jennifer Kupcho
Jennifer Kupcho just lost out in a playoff against Rose Zhang in the Mizuho Americas Open a fortnight ago. However, the former Major winner only carded one birdie in her second round, with a 73-76 meaning she narrowly missed out.
Maja Stark
Maja Stark struggled in her KPMG Women's PGA Championship debut, with the Swede firing rounds of 76-76. Throughout the whole tournament, Stark only managed two birdies and missed her second LPGA Tour cut this season.
Patty Tavatanakit
The 2021 Chevron Championship winner shot two rounds of 75 to miss the cut by three. Tavatanakit, who finished fifth in the tournament back in 2021, would rue a costly five-over back nine that included three bogeys and a double bogey, with the 23-year-old now making just one cut in her last six Major appearances.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
'I Legit Quit' - Mel Reid Opens Up About Struggles Whilst In Women's PGA Contention
The 35-year-old gave an honest interview following her second round at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'This Is Uncharted Territory For Me' - Leona Maguire Leads Women's PGA Championship At Halfway Stage
Maguire fired a three-under second round to sit ahead of a number of big names
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'I Legit Quit' - Mel Reid Opens Up About Struggles Whilst In Women's PGA Contention
The 35-year-old gave an honest interview following her second round at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'This Is Uncharted Territory For Me' - Leona Maguire Leads Women's PGA Championship At Halfway Stage
Maguire fired a three-under second round to sit ahead of a number of big names
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'I Need To Raise The Rent' - Lin And Landlord Yin Tied In PGA Championship Chase
Xiyu Lin says her friend Ruoning Yin also rents her old house in Orlando as the two share second place after the first round of the Women's PGA Championship.
By Paul Higham • Published
-
'I'm Just Learning As I Go' - Zhang Proud Of First Major Round As A Pro
Rose Zhang showed she can handle the Major grind after recovering from two early bogeys to shoot under par in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship
By Paul Higham • Published
-
'Just Want Someone To Carry The Bag' - Women's PGA Challenger On 11th Caddie Of The Season
PGA Championship challenger Celine Borge is on her 11th different caddie in her rookie LPGA season, and didn't even use him on the greens
By Paul Higham • Published
-
'Where You Play Matters' - Lewis Says Iconic Courses Key To Growing Women's Golf
USA Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis says women's golf has the "biggest opportunity to grow" when playing Majors at iconic courses like Baltusrol and Pebble Beach
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Rose Zhang Says Life Hasn't Changed 'As Drastically As Everyone May Think' Since First Pro Win
The 20-year-old admits even winning on the LPGA Tour in her first pro start hasn't changed most things about her life
By Mike Hall • Published
-
USA Captain Already Talking Up Zhang's Solheim Cup Chances - A Year Ahead Of Schedule
Stacy Lewis says Rose Zhang was on her radar for the 2024 Solheim Cup, but the rising star now looks well-placed to play in Spain this year
By Paul Higham • Published