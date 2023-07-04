Nelly Korda 'Amazed' By Pebble Beach Course As World No.2 Prepares For US Women's Open
The American is looking to bounce back after a missed cut at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship last month
World No. 2 Nelly Korda was left "amazed" after her first practice round at Pebble Beach Golf Links and believes the iconic course hosting this year’s US Women’s Open represents a “massive stride” for the game.
The Californian course has been a mainstay on the PGA Tour and has hosted the men's US Open on six occasions, most recently when Gary Woodland won in 2019.
Known for its scenic views and challenging wind conditions along the west coast of America, the course will play host to this week’s US Women’s Open for the first time, with the best in the world set to compete for a purse of at least $10 million.
Korda experienced playing Pebble Beach for the first time on EA Sports’ Tiger Woods video game with her brother when she was younger, but the World No. 2 was still left in awe after she played the course for the first time.
“The views on every hole are amazing,” she said speaking at a pre-tournament press conference on Monday.
"I feel like you get to a hole and you're like, this is my favourite view, and then you get to another hole and, no, this is actually my favourite view.
“So very scenic, amazing golf course, so much history, and so grateful to be out here.
“It's amazing to see we're making these massive strides forward. Not only with the increase in purses but the venues we get to play, the rich history that we just get to be a part of. I think that's our little piece of history, as well.”
Having played the course once through, Korda has a couple more days to finalise her strategy in preparation for Thursday’s first round and believes patience will be the key to navigating a course with varying conditions.
“The weather is a big, just being here on the coast, adjustment of yardages. It doesn't fly as far typically,” she said.
A post shared by LPGA Tour (@lpga_tour)
A photo posted by on
“Then I would say just the slope. I had so many shots where the ball was below my feet, above my feet, and then on top of that, you're hitting into small greens, so you have to adjust with the slope and hit the green.
“Making sure you stay patient is going to be very crucial this week.”
This week also offers the American a chance to bounce back from a disappointing performance in the second Major of the year at Baltusrol two weeks ago.
Korda shot rounds of 76 and 77 to miss the cut by six at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship but said she had been hard at work since.
- Grab a saving on some new golf gear by heading to our Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals guide
“It was obviously pretty disappointing,” she said. I flew out on Friday right after the round - I think it's just golf.
“You constantly go through it just like the roller coasters of it. I think it just makes you appreciate the highs more, I would say.
“But I’ve been making sure that I was mentally ready to come into this week. I just put my head down and grinded. I love that about golf. I think no one knows everything and no one is an expert, and I think that this is the beauty of the game is that everyone experiences highs and lows.”
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
-
-
Flightscope Mevo+ 2023 Launch Monitor Review
Mike Bailey puts the 2023 Mevo+ launch monitor to the test to see how it stacks up against its predecessor.
By Mike Bailey • Published
-
Extinction Rebellion Dig Holes And Sabotage Golf Courses Throughout Spain
The climate activists were campaigning against the amount of water golf courses use amid an unprecedented drought
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Extinction Rebellion Dig Holes And Sabotage Golf Courses Throughout Spain
The climate activists were campaigning against the amount of water golf courses use amid an unprecedented drought
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Rory McIlroy Achieves World Ranking Milestone
The Northern Irishman's runner up finish at the US Open has seen him join an exclusive club of players
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Pro Makes Hole-In-One On Par 4 In PGA Tour Monday Qualifier
Aldrich Potgieter achieved the feat on the 345-yard par 4 while attempting to qualify for the John Deere Classic
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
Rickie Fowler Secures Hat-trick For The Putter Everyone's Talking About
The Rocket Mortgage Classic winner made it three consecutive wins for this easy-to-align mallet putter
By Michael Weston • Published
-
John Deere Classic Purse, Prize Money, Payout And Field 2023
JT Poston defends his trophy with three places at this month's Open Championship also on offer
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
Made in Himmerland Purse, Prize Money, Payout And Field 2023
Oliver Wilson defends his trophy with three places at this month's Open Championship also on offer
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
8 Biggest Storylines Ahead Of The 2023 US Women's Open
There are some fascinating stories developing ahead of the first US Women's Open to be played at Pebble Beach Golf Links
By Michael Weston • Published
-
Rickie Fowler Targeting Ryder Cup Return After Ending PGA Tour Win Drought
Fowler has not featured in the Ryder Cup since 2018 but is now 12th in the qualification standings after his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
By Ben Fleming • Published