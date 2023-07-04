Nelly Korda 'Amazed' By Pebble Beach Course As World No.2 Prepares For US Women's Open

World No. 2 Nelly Korda was left "amazed" after her first practice round at Pebble Beach Golf Links and believes the iconic course hosting this year’s US Women’s Open represents a “massive stride” for the game.

The Californian course has been a mainstay on the PGA Tour and has hosted the men's US Open on six occasions, most recently when Gary Woodland won in 2019.

Known for its scenic views and challenging wind conditions along the west coast of America, the course will play host to this week’s US Women’s Open for the first time, with the best in the world set to compete for a purse of at least $10 million.

Korda experienced playing Pebble Beach for the first time on EA Sports’ Tiger Woods video game with her brother when she was younger, but the World No. 2 was still left in awe after she played the course for the first time.

“The views on every hole are amazing,” she said speaking at a pre-tournament press conference on Monday.

"I feel like you get to a hole and you're like, this is my favourite view, and then you get to another hole and, no, this is actually my favourite view.

“So very scenic, amazing golf course, so much history, and so grateful to be out here.

“It's amazing to see we're making these massive strides forward. Not only with the increase in purses but the venues we get to play, the rich history that we just get to be a part of. I think that's our little piece of history, as well.”

Having played the course once through, Korda has a couple more days to finalise her strategy in preparation for Thursday’s first round and believes patience will be the key to navigating a course with varying conditions.

“The weather is a big, just being here on the coast, adjustment of yardages. It doesn't fly as far typically,” she said.

“Then I would say just the slope. I had so many shots where the ball was below my feet, above my feet, and then on top of that, you're hitting into small greens, so you have to adjust with the slope and hit the green.

“Making sure you stay patient is going to be very crucial this week.”

This week also offers the American a chance to bounce back from a disappointing performance in the second Major of the year at Baltusrol two weeks ago.

Korda shot rounds of 76 and 77 to miss the cut by six at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship but said she had been hard at work since.

“It was obviously pretty disappointing,” she said. I flew out on Friday right after the round - I think it's just golf.

“You constantly go through it just like the roller coasters of it. I think it just makes you appreciate the highs more, I would say.

“But I’ve been making sure that I was mentally ready to come into this week. I just put my head down and grinded. I love that about golf. I think no one knows everything and no one is an expert, and I think that this is the beauty of the game is that everyone experiences highs and lows.”