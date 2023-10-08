Mother Nature Wreaks Havoc At Two Professional Events
Both the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and Aramco Team Series Hong Kong have been disrupted due to Mother Nature
Over the weekend, Mother Nature refused to cooperate for two professional events, as the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour, and the Aramco Team Series Hong Kong event on the Ladies European Tour, all saw disruption to their schedules.
The weather in Scotland has plagued the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, with rain on Friday night and into Saturday abandoning play for the day. There was hope that the third round could be played at 9am on Sunday, but further rain meant that play was abandoned for a second straight day.
Because of the weather, the DP World Tour was forced to release a statement on their social media. It read: "The third and final round will be played on Monday 9th October. In the Individual event, all professionals will play, plus the top 30 pairings and ties following a 36 hole cut in the Team event."
A number of professionals took to X/Twitter to mention the weather, with Ross Fisher posting a video of his car journey to Kingsbarns. In the video, we see that the water is a few feet deep, with Fisher also including a few videos of the waterlogged course.
For those going to and from Kingsbarns, be careful 😲. Leave the 🚗 and bring your ⛵ @dunhilllinks @DPWorldTour pic.twitter.com/hNnE5lJiDhOctober 8, 2023
It wasn't just the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship that was affected, with the final round of the Aramco Team Series Hong Kong event cancelled due to Typhoon Koinu. Such was the severity, the government issued a T8 alert.
After the second round on Saturday, two players were tied at the top of the leaderboard on 11-under-par, with Korea’s Jin Young Ko and China’s Xiyu Lin heading back to Hong Kong Golf Club on Sunday morning for a playoff.
In horrid conditions, it was Lin who came out on top, with the 27-year-old rolling in a long birdie putt to put pressure on Ko, who needed to hole her chip shot. Although she produced a superb chip, it wouldn't drop, which handed the title to Lin.
