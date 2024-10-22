Mississippi State Golfer Ties NCAA Record In Extraordinary Style At Home Event

Mississippi State University golfer, Avery Weed wrote herself into the record books on Monday thanks to a stunning 11-under 61 during the opening round of NCAA tournament, The Ally.

Held at Old Waverly Golf Club, site of the 1999 US Women's Open which was won by Juli Inkster, Weed went on to match the lowest round in relation to par in NCAA history. And she did it in extraordinary style.

At the Bulldogs' home event, no less, Weed - who is a sophomore from Ocean Springs, Mississippi - earned a seven-stroke advantage after 18 holes via three eagles on the four par-5s. She birdied the other, adding on to four further birdies and no dropped shots throughout the rest of her round.

While tying five other golfers to have achieved the feat in NCAA tournaments, Weed also broke her college's scoring record in relation to par by two strokes, taking over from current teammate Julia Lopez Ramirez, who shot 63 at the Sam Golden Invitational in the 2021-22 season.

North Carolina State's Lauren Olivares still holds the outright lowest score in an NCAA women's event, with 60, but that was on a par-71 layout at the Cougar Classic last year.

The Mississippi girl opening The Ally on fire with a program best score!#HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/hXQGgmJLRgOctober 21, 2024

Weed appears destined for great things, having won the 2023 Mississippi State Amateur and going on to collect her first college title at the Mason Rudolph Championship last month in wire-to-wire fashion.

She will aim to help Mississippi State to the team title this week, although, the Bulldogs trail Vanderbilt by one and are without key player Ramirez due to LPGA Tour qualifying.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lowest Single-Round Scores In NCAA Women's Golf History