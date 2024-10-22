Mississippi State Golfer Ties NCAA Record In Extraordinary Style At Home Event

Sophomore Avery Weed carded a remarkable 11-under 61 during the first round of The Ally - an NCAA tournament held at at Old Waverly Golf Club, site of the 1999 US Women's Open

A general picture of the NCAA tee markers and inset screenshot of Avery Weed
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mississippi State University golfer, Avery Weed wrote herself into the record books on Monday thanks to a stunning 11-under 61 during the opening round of NCAA tournament, The Ally.

Held at Old Waverly Golf Club, site of the 1999 US Women's Open which was won by Juli Inkster, Weed went on to match the lowest round in relation to par in NCAA history. And she did it in extraordinary style.

At the Bulldogs' home event, no less, Weed - who is a sophomore from Ocean Springs, Mississippi - earned a seven-stroke advantage after 18 holes via three eagles on the four par-5s. She birdied the other, adding on to four further birdies and no dropped shots throughout the rest of her round.

While tying five other golfers to have achieved the feat in NCAA tournaments, Weed also broke her college's scoring record in relation to par by two strokes, taking over from current teammate Julia Lopez Ramirez, who shot 63 at the Sam Golden Invitational in the 2021-22 season.

North Carolina State's Lauren Olivares still holds the outright lowest score in an NCAA women's event, with 60, but that was on a par-71 layout at the Cougar Classic last year.

Weed appears destined for great things, having won the 2023 Mississippi State Amateur and going on to collect her first college title at the Mason Rudolph Championship last month in wire-to-wire fashion.

She will aim to help Mississippi State to the team title this week, although, the Bulldogs trail Vanderbilt by one and are without key player Ramirez due to LPGA Tour qualifying.

Lowest Single-Round Scores In NCAA Women's Golf History

Swipe to scroll horizontally
ScorePlayerCollegeEvent
11-under (60)Lauren OlivaresNorth Carolina State University2023 Cougar Classic
11-under (61)Avery WeedMississippi State University2024 The Ally
11-under (61)Anna ZanussoUniversity of Denver2020 Westbrook Invitational
11-under (61)Julia JohnsonUniversity of Mississippi2019 Battle at the Beach
11-under (61)Bianca PagdangananGonzaga University2017 Pizza Hut Thunderbird Invitational
11-under (61)Esther LeeUniversity of Colorado2016 Dick Maguire Invitational
10-under (61)Monet ChunUniversity of Michigan2024 Princeton Invitational
10-under (61)Mariah StackhouseStanford University2013 Peg Barnard Invitational
