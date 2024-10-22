Mississippi State Golfer Ties NCAA Record In Extraordinary Style At Home Event
Sophomore Avery Weed carded a remarkable 11-under 61 during the first round of The Ally - an NCAA tournament held at at Old Waverly Golf Club, site of the 1999 US Women's Open
Mississippi State University golfer, Avery Weed wrote herself into the record books on Monday thanks to a stunning 11-under 61 during the opening round of NCAA tournament, The Ally.
Held at Old Waverly Golf Club, site of the 1999 US Women's Open which was won by Juli Inkster, Weed went on to match the lowest round in relation to par in NCAA history. And she did it in extraordinary style.
At the Bulldogs' home event, no less, Weed - who is a sophomore from Ocean Springs, Mississippi - earned a seven-stroke advantage after 18 holes via three eagles on the four par-5s. She birdied the other, adding on to four further birdies and no dropped shots throughout the rest of her round.
While tying five other golfers to have achieved the feat in NCAA tournaments, Weed also broke her college's scoring record in relation to par by two strokes, taking over from current teammate Julia Lopez Ramirez, who shot 63 at the Sam Golden Invitational in the 2021-22 season.
North Carolina State's Lauren Olivares still holds the outright lowest score in an NCAA women's event, with 60, but that was on a par-71 layout at the Cougar Classic last year.
The Mississippi girl opening The Ally on fire with a program best score!#HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/hXQGgmJLRgOctober 21, 2024
Weed appears destined for great things, having won the 2023 Mississippi State Amateur and going on to collect her first college title at the Mason Rudolph Championship last month in wire-to-wire fashion.
She will aim to help Mississippi State to the team title this week, although, the Bulldogs trail Vanderbilt by one and are without key player Ramirez due to LPGA Tour qualifying.
Lowest Single-Round Scores In NCAA Women's Golf History
|Score
|Player
|College
|Event
|11-under (60)
|Lauren Olivares
|North Carolina State University
|2023 Cougar Classic
|11-under (61)
|Avery Weed
|Mississippi State University
|2024 The Ally
|11-under (61)
|Anna Zanusso
|University of Denver
|2020 Westbrook Invitational
|11-under (61)
|Julia Johnson
|University of Mississippi
|2019 Battle at the Beach
|11-under (61)
|Bianca Pagdanganan
|Gonzaga University
|2017 Pizza Hut Thunderbird Invitational
|11-under (61)
|Esther Lee
|University of Colorado
|2016 Dick Maguire Invitational
|10-under (61)
|Monet Chun
|University of Michigan
|2024 Princeton Invitational
|10-under (61)
|Mariah Stackhouse
|Stanford University
|2013 Peg Barnard Invitational
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
