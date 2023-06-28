Mickelson Talks Of 'Special Relationship' With Seve As He Returns To Valderrama

Phil Mickelson has spoken about how much of an inspiration Seve Ballesteros was to him, and how much he cherishes time spent playing with one of his idols early on in his career.

Mickelson is playing at Valderrama in the LIV Golf League this week – where he previously appeared at the Ryder Cup lining up against Seve’s Team Europe back in 1997.

Mickelson spoke about those 1997 Ryder Cup memories, with Seve a huge part of them as the Spanish legend steered his European team to victory – playing almost every shot at times alongside his players.

“I have really fond memories here with Seve,” said Mickelson. “I had a really special relationship with Seve.

“I looked up to him as a kid and I had a chance to play a PGA Tour event with him in San Diego and he was so kind so me, and I really appreciated the time I spent with him, and there were a lot of great memories from his captaincy in '97. Even though we lost by a point, made a good Sunday rally.

“The memories I had were of Seve leading his team and driving around the course and getting involved in what his players should do and try this shot and how creative he was.

“I had a lot of great memories but a lot of them are from Valderrama, and I can't come here without thinking about him.”

And those memories of the Spanish legend extend to a first ever meeting with him on the PGA Tour back when he was a rookie – and especially some advice on the famous Mickelson short game which has gone on to become his trademark.

“It was little things like come over here, hit this shot, and he would hit a little flop shot out of the rough,” Mickelson said on his practice outing with Seve.

“It would be playing a practice round and have him hitting a shot to a back right pin when the pin on the practice day is front center, and he's talking about getting ready to play, compete and work on the shots he's had to play in the competition.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“That was for a 17-year-old a little eye opening because I'm out there trying to shoot a number and score on a Tuesday practice round, which made no sense.

“But it was when he would drag me over and we would have little competitions.

“Then we both were with Hugo Boss and do photo shoots together and in between breaks we would have little bunker competitions, chipping competitions, and the time that I spent with him really meant a lot to me.

“When you look up to somebody the way I looked up at Seve as a kid, watching him win the Masters and then you meet him, and he is everything you hoped he would be, it's not a letdown, it really meant a lot, and I cherish that time that I had with him.”