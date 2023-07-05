Michelle Wie West Dreaming Of 'Incredible' Career Ending At US Women's Open
Michelle Wie West would love to have a dream ending to her career as she makes an emotional final appearance at the Women's US Open
Michelle Wie West is hoping for an "incredible" ending to her professional golf career at the US Women's Open this week - as she bids an emotional farewell to competitive golf at the iconic Pebble Beach.
It will be a fitting end for a true superstar and trailblazer for the women's game, who always said she would retire after having kids and now has a toddler with her as she prepares to step into battle for the final time.
And the 2014 US Women's Open champion knows exactly how she'd like to bow out of the game.
"Gosh, I hope it's in the final group with everyone watching," Wie West said at Pebble Beach ahead of the US Women's Open. "That would just be so incredible."
The 33-year-old admits it was a hard decision to call time on her career, and after making the announcement last year it's now dawning on her that this is the end.
"It's definitely an emotional week for me," she added. "I just realized everything I'm doing, I'm doing for the last time.
"The putting drills that I'm doing, you'd best believe I'm not going to do another putting drill for the rest of my life if I don't need to.
"So all that stuff I'm doing for the last time, the last practice rounds, getting the line, writing in my yardage book."
Still as competitive as ever, Wie West would love to still be out playing on the LPGA Tour, but the reality of injuries and then becoming a mother meant she took the decision to pack up her professional career.
"I really, really wanted to play longer. I really wanted to - especially after having Makenna and her being a girl, I really wanted to play longer," Wie West said.
"In an ideal world I wish I was still out on tour and playing. Unfortunately it's just I had to make a hard decision with my body. It is hard. It is hard to be a mom out here. You have to make a lot of sacrifices. I just had to make a hard medical decision and also a personal decision."
2014 Champion Michelle Wie West reflects on her preparation prior to her final @uswomensopen start ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/SeUnVmRpf4July 4, 2023
Playing a practice round at Pebble Beach with golfing sensation Rose Zhang looked like a passing of the torch moment.
"We all know she doesn't need any mentors," she said of Zhang. "She's got it." But Wie West is keen to be around to help any of the young player on Tour.
"I really hope that I can be a sounding board for her. To all the younger players out here, I've told them I'm just a phone call or text away.
"I think a lot of the younger players get intimidated or scared to reach out, but it's been nice that Rose has definitely asked me questions."
Playing iconic venues key for women's game
Wie West is also keen to keep helping the women's game as a whole to keep on progressing, which is being helped by playing at iconic venues such as Pebble Beach.
"I do believe that when you have our women on iconic venues such as Pebble Beach, the fans love it," she continued. "The fans are the ones that are driving the media value. They love to watch TV and recognize the courses that we play at.
"It's been so amazing to see our major championships be held on amazing golf courses, Baltusrol, we have here at Pebble Beach. I've talked a lot about that. Venues make a huge difference in uplifting our Tour, our game, and we need to continually be at this venue.
"To be at Pinehurst again, to be at Merion, to be at Chicago Golf Club. These are really, really important, and the buy-ins from the corporations on our Tour, the extended coverage that we have this week, we have ShotLink, as well. That's just investment that organizations or corporations are putting into our game.
"It's amazing, and I hope it continues to happen. I continue to want to help the Tour grow female sports in general, and do everything in my power to keep empowering the women, closing the pay gap, whether it's in sports and out of sports."
And if she had to some up her career? "I think that one word comes to mind: Bold.
"Made a lot of bold choices in my career, and I'm proud of it. I'm proud of being fearless at times and just doing what felt right.
"I hope that I inspire a lot of other girls to make bold and fearless decisions and choices in their careers, as well."
