Michael Block Makes Ninth Albatross At Home Course
The golf pro scored the rarest bird of them all at his home course, Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club
Michael Block has enjoyed a rather a crazy 2023, with the American making his name known after an incredible performance at the PGA Championship which saw him make a hole-in-one and finish in a tie for 15th.
Following his Major magic, Block hasn't exactly faded into obscurity, with the 47-year-old shooting a nine-under 63 at Valhalla to match Jose Maria Olazabal's record score from the 2000 PGA Championship.
Now, in a short video posted to his social media, Block has seemed to make an albatross at his home club, Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club, with it being reported that it is his ninth at his home course!
🚨🦤🧱 THE #BLOCK PARTY CONTINUES — Michael Block took to Instagram today to share he made an Albatross on the Par-5 9th hole at his home course @ArroyoTrabuco. 👀 (🎥: blockiegolf/IG) pic.twitter.com/7smYVG1ts4September 16, 2023
In the video, Block is recording his scorecard whilst uttering the words "I've just had one of these." As he writes down a two, he then asks what do you do, with the American adding: "Do you circle it twice, three times, do you put a triangle over it, what do you guys do?"
Unfortunately, there is no evidence of the albatross taking place, aside from the video above. However, given that Block holed out on video whilst playing a round with DJ Khaled, it's highly likely that the professional did indeed produce the rarest bird of them all.
Block has been a professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club for a number of years and, over a decade ago, appeared in a funny, albeit bizarre, advert for the golf club, which included Block throwing a golf ball to someone who is wearing a rabbit mascot head, as well as stealing a bride from an unsuspecting groom with a pint of beer...
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly's many buyers' guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
