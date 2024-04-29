Meet The Massachusetts Golf Instructor Who Has Added Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum To His Increasing List Of Celebrity Students

One of the perks of being a golf coach is that your students will occasionally reward you with a bonus.

It might be an accountant who offers to help you with your tax returns; a restaurant owner who invites you for a bite to eat; or an NBA star who gives you tickets to the game.

This isn’t why teaching pro Dan Boisvert is in the business, but he’ll rarely turn down the opportunity to go and watch the Celtics.

That’s because one of his students is Celtics star Jayson Tatum, someone who has developed quite a passion for golf.

“I have to rearrange my whole schedule, but I don’t miss out on those,” Boisvert told Golfweek, referring to the tickets that will often come his way at the last minute.

Tatum’s schedule doesn’t allow for too much time on the fairways, but Boisvert said that they have played about 15 rounds of golf together at such clubs as Worcester Country Club, Old Sandwich Golf Club in Plymouth and Belmont CC.

As for what it’s like teaching an NBA star, the 36-year-old Worcester resident said, “it’s easy”.

“When you have an athlete who plays at that level, they’re understanding of movements and work ethic, and the process of getting better at something is just better than the average person,” he said.

Boisvert worked with Tatum for a few years while he was a teaching pro at KOHR Golf Center and more recently at Pin High Golf, the indoor golf facility he opened in North Grafton, Massachusetts, in February 2022.

However, they have not worked properly together since last summer, which was when Tatum’s training camp began.

This doesn’t mean the man from St Louis hasn’t been hitting balls, though, for the keen golfer has a golf simulator installed at home.

Golf teaching pro Dan Boisvert coaching at KOHR Golf Center in Natick (Image credit: Getty Images)

Boisvert revealed that the best score he’s seen Tatum shoot is an 85, but given that he estimates that he’s only played 40 rounds in his life, that’s not a bad effort.

As well as the bonus of getting Celtics tickets, it sounds as though Boisvert might take a few extra dollars off his student.

“I crush him,” Boisvert said, when asked who wins their matches, adding that he’s “awesome” to play with.

Tatum isn’t the only famous student Boisvert has the pleasure of teaching – he’s also worked with several members of the Paul Fireman family.

Fireman is a former owner of Reebok and owns several golf courses, including Willowbend CC.

And the list of sports stars that he can claim to have helped with the game includes Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, former Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, former Bruins forward Ryan Donato, former Red Sox outfielders Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr., former Celtic forward Grant Williams and former Patriots nose tackle Carl Davis.

That’s a lot of tickets.