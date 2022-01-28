McIlroy Reveals Dubai 66 Was A Birthday Present To His Manager...
Rory's manager said all he wanted was for the Northern Irishman to shoot a 66, and that's exactly what the four-time Major winner did
Rory McIlroy fired himself up the Dubai Desert Classic leaderboard with a 66 on Friday over the Majlis Course at Emirates GC, and he revealed that he delivered on his promise after a request from his manager Sean O'Flaherty.
It is O'Flaherty's 40th birthday and prior to Rory's round he told the four-time Major winner that all he wanted was for McIlroy to shoot a 66, and that's exactly what he did!
"It's Sean's 40th birthday, and he said the only thing I want for my birthday is you going out there and shooting 66," McIlroy said on Friday in Dubai. "I was thinking of him on that putt over 18 for 66 and was able to hole it. It's not the only thing he'll get for his birthday but it's a good start."
McIlroy made four birdies and an eagle in his flawless 66, which put him four back of 36-hole leader Justin Harding. The Northern Irishman sits at seven-under-par ahead of the weekend as he seeks to win a third Dubai Desert Classic. He famously won his maiden European Tour title here in 2009 and went on to lift the famous trophy again in 2015.
The four-time Major winner made headlines prior to the event for sticking up for players who are receiving appearance fees for teeing it up in next week's Saudi International.
“Look, it's a tricky one," he said. "Everyone knows that. But as I’ve said before, I certainly don't blame anyone for going and doing it. At the end of the day, it's our job and livelihood. If someone comes and offers you that sort of money, it's hard to say no."
McIlroy placed T12th in Abu Dhabi last week after a weekend fightback over the windy Yas Links. He currently ranks 8th in the world.
