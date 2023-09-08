McIlroy Makes Young Fan's Wish Come True With Meeting At Irish Open

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Rory McIlroy made seven-year-old Michael Horgan's wish come true at the Horizon Irish Open as the youngster got to meet his golfing hero during a practice round at The K Club.

Young Michael, who is bravely living with a brain tumour, was invited to the Irish Open along with his family by Make-A-Wish Ireland.

Michael's big wish was to receive a personalised video message from McIlroy, one of his sporting heroes, but instead he got to meet the four-time Major champion and even enjoy a buggy ride with him as he played his final hole.

McIlroy also gave Michael the chance to hit a putt on the green while chatting to him about his love for golf in what was a wonderful surprise for the Dublin youngster.

Conor, Michael’s dad, said of the wish: "Taking him out on the course with Rory was inspiring and added so much to the occasion, not just meeting him but being able to play with him is a thrill he'll never forget."

Michael also met former Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington, who is a Make-A-Wish ambassador and is wearing the charity's logo at the Irish Open this week.

Michael's wish was to get a video message from his hero @McIlroyRory. Rory had other ideas…

"I'm thrilled to wear Make-A-Wish Ireland's logo on my sleeve during the Horizon Irish Open.

"This event is not just about golf; it's about making dreams come true for children who truly deserve it."

Irish Open sponsors Horizon Therapeutics have targeted a fundraising total of €250,000 as they partner up with Make-A-Wish Ireland - a charity aimed at making a significant impact on children's lives.

Horizon president Tim Walbert said: "We knew on day one of our partnership with the Horizon Irish Open that we wanted this platform to be a meaningful vehicle for giving back to the community and we are proud to have Make-A-Wish Ireland as our charity partner.

"Seeing the impact that the experience has had on Michael and his family really underlines the importance of the work that Make-A-Wish does.”

There's a fundraising event on Saturday for the third round of the Irish Open as Horizon will donate €1 for every person who wears green at The K Club.