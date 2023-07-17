McIlroy Hopes Scottish Open Win 'Breaks The Seal' For Fifth Major Triumph

Rory McIlroy is hoping his stunning Scottish Open success sparks a run of victories that continues at this week's Open Championship at Hoylake.

The Northern Irishman battled the elements and a rampant Robert MacIntyre to win for the first time in the Home of Golf after a series of recent near-misses had people questioning his ability to close out tournaments when in contention.

Those lingering doubts were put to bed emphatically, as McIlroy produced a finish at the Renaissance Club worthy of clinching any trophy in men's golf. Trailing MacIntyre by one with two of the hardest holes on the North Berwick links still to play, McIlroy showed why he is one of the most talented individuals ever to pick up a club.

His birdie on 17 paved the way for what he described as "probably the best shot I've hit all year" on the brutal 18th. From 201 yards into a stiff breeze, the 34-year-old drilled a 2-iron to 10 feet and converted to break Scottish hearts.

Now, he hopes this victory, his 37th as a pro, acts as a breakthrough moment ahead of the final men's Major of the year.

"Really proud," McIlroy said, after winning in Scotland. "That was such a tough day, so tough, especially the back nine. I bogeyed my last two holes on the front nine to go to two-over and I saw Tyrrell [Hatton] was making a run. Obviously Bob [MacIntyre] was making a run as well and had an unbelievable finish.

"To play that back nine in four-under par to win the tournament, yeah, really proud of how I just stuck in there. Hit some amazing shots down the stretch and was able to finish it off with a really nice putt there.

"It feels incredible. It's been a sort of long six months I feel since I won in Dubai. I've given myself tons of chances, and hopefully this win sort of breaks the seal for me, especially going into next week as well."

McIlroy was already among the favourites to lift the Claret Jug for the second time. Not only did he win The Open the last time it was held at Royal Liverpool, but he is also one of the game's form players, having finished inside the top seven on his last six starts.

However, his failure to win at St Andrews last year and then at the US Open last month when he lost out to Wyndham Clark have people questioning his ability to seize the moment on the sport's grandest stages.

History is on his side, however, as McIlroy heads to the Wirral. You've got to go as far back as the 2014 PGA Championship for the 34-year-old's last Major victory, but it came after a win the week before at the Bridgestone Invitational.

It would be fitting then should that be how he ends his scarcely believable nine-year drought.

"It's nice to have the validation," he added, when reminded of that fact. "The validation; it's great racking up top 5s, top 10s, but it's much nicer heading away with a trophy on Sunday afternoon.

"It's a great shot of confidence. Hopefully find myself in a similar position next week where I've got a chance to win with nine holes to go, I can certainly draw on what I did here today; that I can get myself in the mix again."