McIlroy And Homa Spotted Wearing Microphones During Masters Par 3 Contest
The addition of the mics has led to speculation the pair could be stars of the second season of Full Swing
Rory McIlroy and Max Homa were spotted wearing microphones at the Masters Par 3 Contest, leading to speculation they could be set to appear in the second season of Netflix docuseries Full Swing.
McIlroy is going in search of a career Grand Slam at this week’s Masters, but before teeing it up in the Augusta National Major, he took part in the family friendly contest with his daughter Poppy in tow. However, as heart-warming as that appearance was, it was the presence of what appeared to be a microphone attached to the buttons of his polo shirt that really got people talking.
McIlroy, of course, was one of the standout names in the first season of the Netflix docuseries. That starring role came as a surprise considering it was originally reported he had declined to appear. However, the addition of a microphone to McIlroy’s apparel in the tournament will surely increase speculation that he has signed on for the second series.
As well as McIlroy, World No.5 Max Homa was also seen with a mic, this time attached to his cap.
1. Baby Homa is precious 2. Is Max recording for “Full Swing” S2?!?!?!?! 👀 (please!!!!!) pic.twitter.com/SM4nnDiYFUApril 5, 2023
Unlike McIlroy, Homa only made a brief appearance in the first season of Full Swing, talking about Joel Dahmen in the fourth episode, Imposter Syndrome. However, if he has been persuaded to star in season two, it will surely be a popular move considering he’s enjoying the best run of form of his career and he has a considerable social media presence, which includes over half a million Twitter followers.
It had previously been reported that Homa was being filmed during the WM Phoenix Open, so the latest development will only strengthen the suggestion that he, like McIlroy, is set for the second season.
It’s not the first time the pair have embraced technology on the course in recent months, either. Earlier this year, Homa was mic’d up during the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, which he eventually won. However, on that occasion, it was for a walk and talk interview as the tournament unfolded. Last month, McIlroy was mic’d up for the same reason during the WGC-Match Play at Austin Country Club.
Tom Hoge eventually won the Par 3 Contest, while among its highlights was Seamus Power making back-to-back aces.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
