Matt Fitzpatrick Joins Arccos Golf As Investor And Tour Ambassador

Former US Open champion, Matt Fitzpatrick, has teamed up with Arccos, the Official Game Tracker of the PGA Tour, as an investor and Tour ambassador.

The Englishman, who is well known for collecting stats whenever he plays, would appear to be the perfect match for Arccos, a company that provides real-time on-course data to deliver golfers powerful insights.

The World No. 14 will continue to use Arccos to analyze his performances, and he’ll also play more of a role working with the company, with a view to helping golfers of all abilities to shoot lower scores.

“I’ve always had a huge interest in the power of data and how it can help me play my best. That’s why I started to work with Edoardo Molinari and what drove me to use Arccos,” said Fitzpatrick, the 2022 US Open champion.

“I’m thoroughly impressed by how much they've helped golfers make smarter decisions and shoot lower scores. On Tour we use the data to shave a fraction of a stroke so you can imagine the impact Arccos insights have for amateur players.”

The eight-time DP World Tour winner is the first client of Molinari’s analytics service, now called Arccos Pro Insights, which he credits as key to his US Open victory at Brookline Country Club.

Arccos Pro Insights counts more than 35 Tour professionals as clients – including Viktor Hovland, and Nelly Korda – with Molinari serving as Arccos’ Chief Data Strategist and Lead Tour Ambassador.

The new Arccos Link Pro

Arccos, which launched its Link Pro shot tracking assistant earlier this year, has built the sport’s largest on-course dataset, and encompasses over 900 million shots and more than 1.5 trillion data points across 18 million rounds recorded by Arccos members.

The system, which features a smart sensor in each club grip and is paired with a mobile app, is a trusted tool for both amateurs and elite players worldwide.

“Matt’s success to this point and the role data has played is so impressive to me and speaks to the authenticity of his relationship with Arccos,” said Sal Syed, Arccos CEO & Co-Founder.

“He is a user and true advocate for the power of what we have built, especially through his accomplishments while working with Edoardo.

“With Matt now an investor in Arccos and using the system to capture his data, the insights he provides will help fuel our product development and further accelerate our growth.”