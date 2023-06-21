'Make Sure You Celebrate' - Rahm Tells Clark To Enjoy Maiden Major Triumph

Jon Rahm told Wyndham Clark to enjoy his US Open win as much as he can, adding the latest maiden Major champion won’t really care how he gets on at this week’s Travelers Championship in a quick return to the PGA Tour.

Rahm won the Masters in April and had a quick turnaround to play in the RBC Heritage the following week, and now Clark will do the same by swapping Los Angeles for Connecticut to play in the Travelers Championship.

It’s a tough cross-country journey to make at the best of times, but for those at the sharp end of the US Open they'll find it even tougher after expending all that extra emotional energy that only a Major championship can provoke.

Rahm says that Clark should just enjoy the celebrations that come with winning a first Major and not worry about how he plays this week, as he gave his advice to those who challenged at the US Open who are making the trip.

“A lot of them are already plenty experienced, right? The only one that hasn't been in that situation was Wyndham,” said Rahm. “After winning I'm pretty sure he doesn't care how it goes this week.

“It's so personal. All I could tell him is to enjoy the win as much as possible. You know, if you want to focus and play this week, go ahead, but just take the time to enjoy those moments, just because, you know, they're not easy to come by.

“So to make sure you celebrate when something like that happens in the present instead of years after when you've already - not forgotten, but it's already passed.”

Rahm says it’s much easier to play this week flying all the way across America than just making the short trip from Augusta to Harbour Town Links – with the emotional toll much greater than the physical one.

“Oh, way easier, way easier,” he added. “I was pretty drained on that Thursday still when I teed up at Harbour Town, and mainly because that week was unique in how demanding it was on the weekend with all the starts and stops and the tough weather. Every time I win it takes a little bit more out of you.

“For the better part of the weekend I was never in contention, so all that stress and intensity that comes with it wasn't there. Even though I finished great, my round was done at 3:00 p.m. and I was able to enjoy most of the broadcast like everybody else.

“That extra energy spent on battling Sunday afternoon at the Open, so energy-wise I'm much better.”

Clark certainly has good company for his first tournament back on the PGA Tour, as he plays alongside Justin Thomas and Max Homa in the opening two rounds - both of whom will no doubt be casting a jealous eye at him.

Speaking ahead of a players meeting at the Travelers, Rahm says he still knows very little about the PGA Tour's deal with the Saudi Arabia PIF, but would be interested to see where the bulk of the players now stand on it.

"I didn't really talk about it much last week, and I guess I might know more in a few hours once we're done with the player meeting tonight.

"I don't think we're going to get a lot of answers, but I'm going to at least get an idea of where the membership head is at. That's all I can say. We don't know anything. I don't know if the people in charge know much more than we do.

"There are so many unanswered questions that at this point I wouldn't want to waste time thinking about it because there is a lot of what ifs and unknowns."

Rahm is happy to return to the Travelers for the first time since 2020 and says he'd play more if it didn't have a tough spot in the schedule after the US Open and usually clashing with big events in Europe.

"It's just too bad that they got put in a tough time in the schedule for me after the US Open the last few years," Rahm said. "For the most part I've gone to Europe and play Irish Opens, Spanish Opens and things like that.

"So that's why I haven't been as much as I would like, but looking forward to it. It's great golf course, one that if I'm not playing I love watching on TV as well."