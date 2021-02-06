A serious fire has broken out at Uphall Golf Club in West Lothian, where firefighters have been battling the blaze since 1.35am this morning.
Major Fire at Uphall Golf Club
Uphall Golf Club has a long history, dating back to 1895 when the club was founded.
In 1991 the new club house was erected, with a further extension being completed in 2004.
But this morning, Scottish Fire and Rescue Services confirmed that 10 appliances had been sent to the West Lothian course, with the fire being described as “very serious” and “well-developed”.
The blaze was eventually controlled but there has been severe damage caused to the roof of the clubhouse, but luckily no casualties have been reported.
A spokesman from the club said: “We are saddened to advise that there has been a very serious fire at the Golf Club overnight.
“Emergency services have been in attendance and, as we write this, the main road is closed at Dechmont and Miller’s Bridge. We are not aware of any injuries.
“We do not have any details as to the circumstances and the final extent of the damage, but we will do everything we can to keep you advised as things hopefully become clearer later in the day.
“The course will be closed today. Whilst it may be tempting for members to come to the club to see for themselves, we have been asked by the police to require members to stay out of the area.
“This is obviously dreadful news and we will issue a further update at the earliest possible opportunity.”
A spokeswoman from SFRS said investigations are ongoing into the cause of the fire.