A serious fire has broken out at Uphall Golf Club in West Lothian, where firefighters have been battling the blaze since 1.35am this morning.

Major Fire at Uphall Golf Club

Uphall Golf Club has a long history, dating back to 1895 when the club was founded.

In 1991 the new club house was erected, with a further extension being completed in 2004.

But this morning, Scottish Fire and Rescue Services confirmed that 10 appliances had been sent to the West Lothian course, with the fire being described as “very serious” and “well-developed”.

The blaze was eventually controlled but there has been severe damage caused to the roof of the clubhouse, but luckily no casualties have been reported.

A spokesman from the club said: “We are saddened to advise that there has been a very serious fire at the Golf Club overnight.

“Emergency services have been in attendance and, as we write this, the main road is closed at Dechmont and Miller’s Bridge. We are not aware of any injuries.