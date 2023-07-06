Made in Himmerland Live Stream: How To Watch The DP World Tour Event

How To Watch Made in Himmerland Live Stream 2023

The DP World Tour moves to Denmark where last week's British Masters runner up, Oliver Wilson, will be defending his Made In Himmerland title.

To make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming and broadcast details on how to watch a Made in Himmerland live stream from wherever you are, as well as today's tee times.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: Made in Himmerland Venue: HimmerLand, Farsø, Denmark TV channel: Sky Sports (UK) | Golf Channel (US) | Kayo Sports (Aus) Watch from anywhere: Use ExpressVPN

Made in Himmerland, at that stage known as Made In Denmark, was first played in 2014. It was the first DP World Tour event to be held in the country since the 2003 Nordic Open at Simons Golf Club in Copenhagen.

With the exception of the 2018 edition (which was held at Silkeborg Ry Golf Club in Aarhus) the venue has always been Himmerland in Farsø and, on the resumption of the tournament after Covid, the name was changed to Made In Himmerland.

The event made DP World Tour history in 2015 when the par-3 16th hole, with its green cut as a ledge into Himmerland Hill, measured just 79 yards. This made it the shortest hole in European Tour history.

The hole provides great viewing from the often packed hillside, with the natural amphitheatre having space for around 3,000 spectators. In 2015 after birdieing this hole, Andreas Harto called his girlfriend, Louise De Fries, down from the crowd, and went down on one knee and produced a ring. The crowd cheered when she accepted his marriage proposal.

The course itself, a par 70, is not long in terms of modern men’s professional golf, at 6,646 yards (6,078m). Unsurprisingly, scoring tends to be low, with the winning total in each of the last two years being 21 under par.

The defending champion is England's Oliver Wilson. His one-shot victory was his second win on the DP World Tour, coming eight years after his first. Having finished joint runner up at The Belfry last week, he starts among the favourites.

If you're looking for a Made In Himmerland live stream, the article below will tell you how to watch the latest tournament from the DP World Tour.

UK TV Schedule – Watch Made in Himmerland live stream

All times BST

Thursday, July 6: 12pm-5pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, July 7: 12pm-5pm(Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, July 8: 12.30pm-5pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, July 9: 12pm-5pm (Sky Sports Golf)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

Made In Himmerland Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else but you won't be able to tune into your regular streaming service if you're away from home because of geo-blocking. Fortunately, VPNs allow you to tune in from abroad and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

Watch golf live anywhere in the world: ExpressVPN

Set your location and tune into your regular stream while you're abroad. It's the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. The yearly pass saves 49% and 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

US TV Schedule – Watch Made In Himmerland live stream

All times EDT

Thursday, July 6: 7am-12pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, July 7: 7am-12pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, July 8: 7.30am-12pm (Golf Channel)

Sunday, July 9: 7.30am-12pm (Golf Channel)

NBC's Golf Channel will televise the action from Made In Himmerland. If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set.

No cable? No problem. Try a cord-cutting TV service such as fuboTV ($74.99), AT&T TV Now ($80/m) or Sling ($51/m) to watch the Golf Channel. There are no long contracts with these services. You can try them and cancel whenever you've had enough. FuboTV has a 7-day free trial.

For Sling you'll need the Sling Blue package plus the Sports Extra addon which usually has a very reasonable introductory price for your first month. Again, just cancel when you're done.

Australia TV Schedule – Watch Made In Himmerland live stream

All times AEST

Thursday, July 6: 9.30pm-3.30am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Friday, July 7: 9.30pm-3.30am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Saturday, July 8: 11.30pm-5amKayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Momday, July 10: 12am-6am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from Himmerland here, it also has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also good value at either $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 7-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favourite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their Tour live stream of choice.

Made In Himmerland tee times and pairings: Round 1

Selected tee times (in PDT/EDT/BST/AEST) and the tee on whch they start.

10.50pm (Wednesday)/1.50am/6.50am/3.50pm Andy Sullivan, Jordan Smith, Sebastian Söderberg (10)

Andy Sullivan, Jordan Smith, Sebastian Söderberg (10) 11pm/2am/7am/4pm Yannik Paul, Oliver Wilson, Rasmus Højgaard (10)

Yannik Paul, Oliver Wilson, Rasmus Højgaard (10) 11.30pm/2.30am/7.30am/4.30pm James Morrison, Richard Mansell, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (10)

James Morrison, Richard Mansell, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (10) 12.30am/3.30am/8.30am/5.30pm Yeongsu Kim, Tristen Strydon, Pavan Sagoo (1)

Yeongsu Kim, Tristen Strydon, Pavan Sagoo (1) 3.40am/6.40am/11.40am/8.40pm Marcel Siem, Richie Ramsey, Guido Migliozzi (1)

Marcel Siem, Richie Ramsey, Guido Migliozzi (1) 3.50am/6.50am/11.50am/8.50pm Ewen Ferguson, Edoardo Molinari, Alexander Björk (1)

Ewen Ferguson, Edoardo Molinari, Alexander Björk (1) 4am/7am/12pm/9pm Thorbjørn Olesen, Nicolas Colsaerts, Pablo Larrazábal (1)

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.