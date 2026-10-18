SJM Macao Open Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Does The Winner Earn?
One of the last events this season on the Asian Tour is offering an identical tournament purse for the third consecutive year as several big names contend
A rare week off for the PGA Tour and an uncertain future for the LIV Golf League has given the opportunity to a handful of notable pros to tee it up on the Asian Tour over the past few days.
Names such as Sungjae Im, Paul Casey, Kevin Na and Henrik Stenson have been showcasing their skills in front of the passionate crowd at the SJM Macau Open once more.
Sungjae Im led at the halfway stage as he hunts this title for the first time in his career, but there's still plenty of time for the order to change before Sunday's final round concludes.
And just as there has been since 2024, a $1 million purse is on the line in Macau. As a result, whoever reigns supreme at Macau Golf & Country Club is set to bank $180,000, with the runner-up scoring $110,000.
Aside from the financial rewards, players are attempting to earn as many points as they can to put towards their Order of Merit tallies.
Winning the overall OOM on the Asian Tour can open up career-changing avenues for pros, with spots at Majors or into more lucrative circuits on offer.
Below is the full prize money breakdown for this week's SJM Macao Open at Macau Golf & Country Club.
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SJM Macao Open Prize Money Breakdown
|
Position
|
Prize Money
|
1st
|
$180,000
|
2nd
|
$110,000
|
3rd
|
$63,000
|
4th
|
$50,000
|
5th
|
$41,000
|
6th
|
$33,300
|
7th
|
$28,500
|
8th
|
$24,500
|
9th
|
$21,400
|
10th
|
$19,100
|
11th
|
$17,450
|
12th
|
$16,250
|
13th
|
$15,150
|
14th
|
$14,450
|
15th
|
$13,850
|
16th
|
$13,250
|
17th
|
$12,650
|
18th
|
$12,050
|
19th
|
$11,550
|
20th
|
$11,150
|
21st
|
$10,900
|
22nd
|
$10,600
|
23rd
|
$10,300
|
24th
|
$10,000
|
25th
|
$9,700
|
26th
|
$9,400
|
27th
|
$9,100
|
28th
|
$8,800
|
29th
|
$8,500
|
30th
|
$8,200
|
31st
|
$8,000
|
32nd
|
$7,800
|
33rd
|
$7,600
|
34th
|
$7,400
|
35th
|
$7,200
|
36th
|
$7,000
|
37th
|
$6,800
|
38th
|
$6,600
|
39th
|
$6,400
|
40th
|
$6,200
|
41st
|
$6,050
|
42nd
|
$5,850
|
43rd
|
$5,650
|
44th
|
$5,450
|
45th
|
$5,350
|
46th
|
$5,300
|
47th
|
$5,100
|
48th
|
$4,900
|
49th
|
$4,700
|
50th
|
$4,500
|
51st
|
$4,300
|
52nd
|
$4,100
|
53rd
|
$3,900
|
54th
|
$3,800
|
55th
|
$3,700
|
56th
|
$3,600
|
57th
|
$3,500
|
58th
|
$3,400
|
59th
|
$3,300
|
60th
|
$3,200
|
61st
|
$3,100
|
62nd
|
$3,000
|
63rd
|
$2,900
|
64th
|
$2,800
|
65th
|
$2,700
|
66th
|
$2,600
|
67th
|
$2,500
|
68th
|
$2,400
|
69th
|
$2,300
|
70th
|
$2,200
|
71st
|
$2,100
|
72nd
|
$2,000
|
73rd
|
$1,900
|
74th
|
$1,800
|
75th
|
$1,700
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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