Lydia Ko Confirms Engagement, Insists It Won't Affect Retirement Plan

Lydia Ko has enjoyed a remarkable 2022 on the course, and now she has something to celebrate off it, after announcing her engagement to Chung Yun, the son of the vice-chairman of credit card company Hyundai Card.

The 25-year-old New Zealander has been rumoured to marry for months, with reports emerging in June suggesting her nuptials will be held on 30 December. At the time, Ko’s father Gil-Hong told South Korean newspaper The Chosun Ilbo (opens in new tab): "I thought Lydia should get married in two or three years later since she's an active golfer right now, but she said she wants to marry sooner."

However, Ko insists that fears her schedule may be curtailed as a result of the news are unfounded. Speaking ahead of the Ladies Asian Tour event the Simone Asia Pacific Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia, she said: “I don’t think there will be many changes to my schedule. I’m really thankful for my fiancé, and my family who have been super supportive. As much as I want it, they also want me to finish my career well at the time I want to. As a golfer and person, I’m thankful and gives me lots of motivation to work hard when I’m competing and enjoying my time off as well. Getting married is not going to change my schedule, and it’s going to remain the same.”

Ko is the current World No.4 and has amassed six Ladies European Tour wins and 17 LPGA Tour wins since turning professional nine years ago. The most recent came in January’s Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio. As well as that one-shot victory over Danielle Kang, Ko has impressed as the season has gone on, with nine top 10 finishes from her 15 tournaments since the turn of the year. That includes a tie for 7th at the recent AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield.

The Simone Asian Pacific Cup gets under way on Thursday, with Ko one of the favourites to win the inaugural title.