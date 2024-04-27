Lucas Herbert's Caddie Struck By Water Bottle After Celebrations On LIV Golf Adelaide Watering Hole

Lucas Herbert's caddie, Nick Pugh, was fortunate to escape an injury after he was struck in the back of the head by a full water bottle during celebrations on LIV Adelaide's “watering hole”.

Back for a second year, the par-3 12th at the Grange Golf Club has proved a hit yet again with fans, with thousands piling into the stands around the green which features scenes reminiscent of the 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Last year, Chase Koepka made headlines with a hole-in-one, but Friday's action was marred by an unfortunate incident late in the second round.

Having tapped in for birdie on the par-3 - Herbert's final hole of the day - the Australian fan-favourite played up to the crowd and urged on celebrations, but was quickly forced to check on Hugh after a water bottle struck the veteran caddie as he turned his back to put the pin back in.

“I was worried about him, to begin with, but he’s good now,” a relieved Herbert told the Sydney Morning Herald after the round. “He’s good and he took it really well. He could have been a lot more upset with it, but he took it really well.

“It’s probably difficult to request someone who has had 15 beers to aim a water bottle away from someone. That’s maybe asking too much.

Someone in the crowd launched a full water bottle at Lucas Herbert’s caddie and hit him in the head at LIV Golf Adelaide. Not cool. pic.twitter.com/1wInxyRF3VApril 27, 2024

“Gracey [Branden Grace] made a putt from the top tier and some drinks landed on the green. That’s good fun, and it’s in the right spots so we can deal with it. A few pushed it too far. But the crowd self-policed and they got some boos when they were throwing things too close. That’s about as crazy as it needs to get.”

For Herbert, the incident overshadowed what was an impressive seven-under-par 65 to shoot him back up the leaderboard. It was a great day, too, for Australia's Cameron Smith, who also shot a second-round 65 to move within three of the lead, held by Brendan Steele.