LPGA Tour Releases Statement After 10 Players Withdraw From Mizuho Americas Open

The LPGA Tour has explained players have withdrawn because of either injury or illness, and stresses it is monitoring the situation

Rose Zhang takes a shot at the Mizuho Americas Open
Rose Zhang withdrew on the opening day
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

The Mizuho Americas Open has seen an alarming number of withdrawals over the first two rounds of action at Liberty National, including defending champion Rose Zhang, and now the LPGA Tour has released a statement to address the concerns. 

The statement stressed that the withdrawals so far were due to both injuries and various illnesses. It began: “A total of 10 players have withdrawn from the field at the Mizuho Americas Open since play began on Thursday. Three of those withdrawals have been due to injury, and the others due to various illnesses.

“Medical professionals on site have treated several athletes the symptoms related to a viral infection.”

The statement concluded by offering reassurances that, with two days still left to play, the situation is being monitored. It added: “The LPGA and tournament organizers continue to monitor the situation closely, and are working together to advise and assist the LPGA athletes with precautions to try to keep everyone healthy.”

Zhang, who claimed victory in her first tournament since turning professional in 2023, withdrew during the first round because of illness. She released a statement reading: "I am really disappointed that I had to withdraw from the Mizuho Americas Open today.

"This tournament holds a special place in my heart, having had such an amazing week last year when I captured my first LPGA Tour win here at Liberty National. I was really looking forward to trying to defend my title,  but unfortunately spent the last 12 hours with really bad intestinal pain."

As noted by GOLF.com’s Claire Rogers, LPGA Media has reported that Caroline Masson and Maja Stark also withdrew on Thursday due to illness, while Lindsey Weaver-Wright ended her challenge due to injury at the same stage.

On Friday, Ruoning Yin and A Lim Kim added to the list of withdrawals from injury, while Hae Ran Ryu withdrew due to an unknown reason, and Paula Creamer, Jiwon Jeon and Minami Katsu took no further part because of illness.

Former World No.1 Atthaya Thitikul held a two-shot lead with play nearing a conclusion on Friday.

Topics
Women's Golf
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

