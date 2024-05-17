LPGA Tour Releases Statement After 10 Players Withdraw From Mizuho Americas Open

The Mizuho Americas Open has seen an alarming number of withdrawals over the first two rounds of action at Liberty National, including defending champion Rose Zhang, and now the LPGA Tour has released a statement to address the concerns.

The statement stressed that the withdrawals so far were due to both injuries and various illnesses. It began: “A total of 10 players have withdrawn from the field at the Mizuho Americas Open since play began on Thursday. Three of those withdrawals have been due to injury, and the others due to various illnesses.

“Medical professionals on site have treated several athletes the symptoms related to a viral infection.”

The statement concluded by offering reassurances that, with two days still left to play, the situation is being monitored. It added: “The LPGA and tournament organizers continue to monitor the situation closely, and are working together to advise and assist the LPGA athletes with precautions to try to keep everyone healthy.”

Zhang, who claimed victory in her first tournament since turning professional in 2023, withdrew during the first round because of illness. She released a statement reading: "I am really disappointed that I had to withdraw from the Mizuho Americas Open today.

"This tournament holds a special place in my heart, having had such an amazing week last year when I captured my first LPGA Tour win here at Liberty National. I was really looking forward to trying to defend my title, but unfortunately spent the last 12 hours with really bad intestinal pain."

As noted by GOLF.com’s Claire Rogers, LPGA Media has reported that Caroline Masson and Maja Stark also withdrew on Thursday due to illness, while Lindsey Weaver-Wright ended her challenge due to injury at the same stage.

On Friday, Ruoning Yin and A Lim Kim added to the list of withdrawals from injury, while Hae Ran Ryu withdrew due to an unknown reason, and Paula Creamer, Jiwon Jeon and Minami Katsu took no further part because of illness.

Former World No.1 Atthaya Thitikul held a two-shot lead with play nearing a conclusion on Friday.