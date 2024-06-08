LPGA Tour Release Statement After Player In ShopRite LPGA Classic Contention Gets Disqualified

Sometimes the Rules of Golf can be harsh and, at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, it proved to be the case for Japan's Nasa Hataoka who, on the very last hole of her first round, was disqualified in an incident we don't usually see on the professional circuit.

Hataoka, who started her first round on the back nine, was on course for an excellent score but, at her final hole, the ninth, the 25-year-old found the fescue and, after eventually finding her errant shot, she was, in fact, later disqualified, because it was revealed that her ball was found outside the allotted three-minute time limit.

In a release by the LPGA Tour's media team, it was stated that: "During the first round of the LPGA Shoprite Classic, Nasa Hataoka played her second shot on No. 9 into the long fescue surrounding the green, her last hole of the day. After reviewing video footage provided to the LPGA following the round, it was determined that the search for Nasa’s ball lasted longer than the three minutes allowed under Rule 18.2a. After three minutes of search, the ball is considered lost, and the player must proceed under stroke and distance (Rule 18.2b).

"Hataoka’s ball was eventually found after the search time expired. The Rules require the player whose ball is lost to proceed under stroke and distance (Rule 18.2b). When Hataoka did not play from where she had previously played from, she played from the wrong place (Rule 14.7). Because where she played from could give the player a significant advantage compared to the stroke to be made from the right place; this is considered a serious breach of Rule 14.7 with a penalty of disqualification if not corrected in time. The player had until she left the scoring area to correct this mistake per Rule 14.7."

If the score were to stand, the six-time LPGA Tour player would have signed for a six-under-par round of 65, which would have been four shots back of leader, Arpichaya Yubol, who flirted with a 59 on day one, eventually signing for a 10-under round of 61.

So far, in 2024, Hataoka has had a number of fine finishes, including a tie for third at the HSBC Women's World Championship, as well as a tie for ninth at the LPGA Drive On Championship. As of writing, she is also inside the world's top 20, a position she has held since 2018!