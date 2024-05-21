Low PGA Championship Club Pro Breaks Course Record In Tournament Win After 10-Hour Drive From Valhalla

Braden Shattuck had a 2024 PGA Championship to savor, finishing at one-under-par for the week to take the low club pro honors. But he hasn't had any time to celebrate his superb accomplishment just yet.

Following the trophy presentation after Xander Schauffele's win, where he was present on the 18th green at Valhalla, he took a 10-hour drive north to compete in the Delaware Valley Open.

Shattuck, the Director of Instruction at Rolling Green Golf Club in Pennsylvania, went on to break the course record at Bellewood Country Club with a bogey-free eight-under 63 to win by two strokes.

He earned $2,500 for his victory after a big $22,830 win for his 72nd-place finish at Valhalla.

Valhalla was playing supremely long during the PGA, something which clearly gave Shattuck an edge when back playing in a regular tournament.

“I had a lot of short clubs in my hand, which made it a little easier, having a 130-yard approach compared to 230 yards at Valhalla," Shattuck said after his win.

Shattuck had played in three PGA Tour events this year, missing the cut in all three, and also played in last year's PGA Championship where he missed the cut. This was the first time he made the weekend in a Major or PGA Tour-sanctioned event.

The University of Delaware alumnus had dreams of being a tour pro but turned to teaching after a car accident in 2019 that left him with two herniated discs in his lower back, a concussion and nerve damage in his legs.

"This week has been obviously awesome," he said on Sunday evening at Valhalla.

"This is the first cut I've made on the PGA Tour and I just happened to do it in a Major. I couldn't do it in the opposite field events, but I did it this week.

"So it was an amazing week to see what the weekend was like. Shot a good round yesterday, didn't quite finish it up today, but it was awesome, learned a lot, had a lot of fun."